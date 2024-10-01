 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit gives us a close look at its new design

By
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S24 FE has been announced, and now people are looking forward to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be announced at the beginning of next year. The series will likely include a Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is the subject of the latest rumor.

Online Solitaire and Xleaks7 have teamed up to release an image and video of a dummy unit for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although it’s not confirmed to be the phone’s final design, it aligns with other leaks and rumors we’ve seen recently about Samsung’s next flagship phone. This gives us the best glimpse yet of what the phone could look like.

The prototype device measures 6.41 by 3.06 by 0.32 inches, which would mean that it is slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than the previous model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This indicates that Samsung is prioritizing improvements in the phone’s ergonomics this time.

In September, Android Headlines revealed the first look at the redesigned Galaxy S25 Ultra. The design changes align with previous rumors and indicate that the phone will have a flat design on all four sides this time. The Galaxy S24 Ultra had flat sides at the top and bottom, but slightly rounded ones on the two sides. The dummy unit here also shows a device with four flat sides.

Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit.
Online Solitaire and Xleaks7

Although the leaked image and video do not provide details about the specific camera specifications of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, they give an idea of what the rear cameras will look like. They show five circular cutouts on the back, indicating a multi-camera setup similar to the one found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked as Aluminium Dummy Phone

Numerous leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra have occurred in recent days and months. For instance, we recently learned about the phone’s impressive power compared to the newly released iPhone 16 Pro Max. We also received information about the phone’s bezels and how they compare to Apple’s latest flagship.

We have also heard that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be lighter than its predecessor, although its screen size will remain the same as this year’s model, at 6.8 inches.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra should arrive in January or February alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

