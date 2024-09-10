 Skip to main content
Here’s the first proper look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Apple has announced the iPhone 16 series, and now that it’s official, attention will soon turn to Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup. It’s fitting that Android Headlines chose this week to reveal what seems to be the first look at the redesigned Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The smartphone, anticipated to launch in January or February, features some noticeable design changes that align with earlier rumors about the new flagship. The most significant difference is that all four sides of the phone are now flat. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features flat sides at the top and bottom but slightly rounded ones on the other two sides.

Interestingly, Google recently introduced this type of design on the Google Pixel 9, which many say was copied from Apple’s iPhone lineup.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor and the recently announced iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new Samsung phone could weigh just 219 grams, versus the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 232 grams and the latest iPhone’s 227 grams. Less weight makes sense when you consider that the next Galaxy S Ultra is also expected to be smaller in dimensions and have smaller bezels than its predecessor. The screen size will remain the same, however, at 6.8 inches.

For the camera system, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 200MP primary camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

We expect to see a 5,000mAh battery again in next year’s Galaxy S Ultra. The phone will also feature a new chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, although Qualcomm hasn’t officially announced it yet. The announcement is expected to happen at next month’s Snapdragon Summit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Render - Android Headlines

We’ll undoubtedly hear much more about the Galaxy S25 series in the coming weeks and months. If history is any guide, Samsung should announce the series soon after the start of the new year and release new phones soon after. Like the current series, we are expecting three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and, previously mentioned, Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Of course, another previous rumor suggested there won’t be a Galaxy S25 Ultra next year. Instead, Samsung could bring back a familiar name by calling it the “Galaxy S25 Note.”

