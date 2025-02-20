It’s official: Samsung confirms the existence of the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26

Rumors have swirled about Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 handsets, but the company has yet to confirm their existence. That changed today when the three devices were listed on the Chilean Samsung service website. The website is aimed at customers who are out of warranty but need repairs, listing the price for different models.

Since none of these handsets are released yet, the price is simply listed as “not available.” However, it does give us the model numbers.

The Galaxy A26 5G has the designation of SM-A266.

The Galaxy A36 5G has the designation of SM-A366.

The Galaxy A56 5G has the designation — you guessed it — of SM-A566.

The inclusion of these phones in this list suggests a release is just around the corner. Prior iterations of the Galaxy A line hit the mark in early March, and it seems likely that these will follow the same pattern.

Just over a week ago, a leaked render of the Galaxy A36 gave us an idea of what it might look like. To everyone’s surprise, it almost looks better than the recent Galaxy S25 flagships, with a minimalist design and iridescent finishes.

Recently, Samsung has leaked like a sieve, so it’s not shocking that we also have a look at the Galaxy A56, courtesy of Evan Blass. The handset doesn’t look much different from its prior generation, but its specs have theoretically gotten a generationally-appropriate bump with an Exynos 1580 chipset and a three-camera configuration on the back. And if another rumor is true, then the Galaxy A56 could potentially charge faster than the Galaxy S25.

We’ll need to wait for official information before anything can be confirmed, but the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are likely to become available soon. The Galaxy A26, on the other hand, probably isn’t coming to the United States.