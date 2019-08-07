Deals

Save $125 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with Amazon’s price cut

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
galaxy s10 plus review feat

With tons of smartphones on the market, each with its own highs and lows, 2019 might be both the best and worst time to buy one. Phone makers are spoiling us in the quest to be the pioneers of the latest tech trend. Apple and Samsung may be at the forefront of the rivalry, however, if it’s a premium smartphone with a headphone jack that you’re after, Amazon has a deal on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ that brings its normal list price of $900 down to $775. Grab it now for $125 less while stocks last.

Since this smartphone is factory unlocked, you are not tied to any carrier. You are at liberty to choose the carrier with the plan that suits you best. Also, its sale price of $775 is less than the accumulated cost of leasing your device on a monthly basis. For frequent travelers, having a factory unlocked phone would make it easier to just purchase a prepaid SIM to avoid roaming charges.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is among the flagship series phones released early this year and marks Samsung’s 10th year of innovation. The Galaxy S Series is recognized as having among the best screens on a smartphone, and it only gets better with the S10 Plus, which rocks the Infinity-O display. At 6.4 inches, the nearly bezel-less phone has a hole-punch that houses two front-facing cameras of 10 and 18 megapixels for taking stunning selfies.

The Galaxy S10 lineup is the first to support mobile HDR10+. Coupled with an edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED screen, the S10 plus produces lifelike colors and contrasts that make for an immersive viewing experience. The 93.1% screen-to-body-ratio and its dual speakers just put the icing on the cake. Though razor-thin bezels are visually appealing, the chances of unlocking your phone involuntarily and typing random characters as a consequence is quite high. We ought to keep our fingers crossed for Samsung to incorporate palm rejection technology into its ultra-sensitive screen.

Tthe S10 Plus is equipped with the flagship chipset common to most high-end Android phones. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM should be capable of facilitating a fluid transition between apps and multitasking. The 128GB of internal storage may prove to be more than enough to store multimedia content.

Capture priceless moments in the palm of your hands with the S10 Plus’ three rear cameras — A standard 12-megapixel aperture lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The multi-camera setup allows more versatility to revolutionize the way you shoot group pictures and landscapes, as well as zoom in on a subject. The camera may lag a bit behind in low-light conditions but it delivers stunningly detailed photos and videos in comparison to other phone cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has a 4,100mAh battery that can last you almost the whole day. Get this feature-packed phone for $125 less on Amazon. You may even qualify to apply an additional $50 discount on top of the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Looking for more options? Score awesome bargains on the best smartphones geared for business, for those on a budget, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

