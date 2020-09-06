Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — today only

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to act fast! Right now, you can score $300 off one of the best new phones on the market. At Amazon, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for only $1100, down from its original price of $1400. But this deal expires at midnight Pacific Time today, September 6, so if you want to take advantage, you better do it now.

This is one of the hottest, fastest, best-performing Android phones on the market (and this one is Factory Unlocked; the U.S. Version). The opportunity to get $300 off is really something. Let’s get into why.

First and foremost, this is a 5G phone. While we can’t realize all the aspects of 5G potential the moment, as many of us don’t have 5G coverage yet, it is indeed the future (it’s important not to mistake rebranded 4G networks like AT&T’s 5GE as actual 5G; they’re not).

Visually, this phone doesn’t just look great from the outside, but with what’s happening on the screen too. We love this phone’s 120Hz refresh rate screen. Most phones screens refresh at 60Hz, or 60 frames per second. Google Pixel 4 has 90Hz. The 120Hz means less blur in quick motions, meaning smoother scrolling and swiping. There’s a 10x optical zoom camera, which is a triumph, especially combined with its triple-lens setup that uses a 108-megapixel lens with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. To compare, the iPhone 11 has a 2x optical zoom. And then there’s 8K video recording, which is amazing news for anyone who likes recording with their phone, which is all of us.

Behind the visuals, we have a huge 12GB of RAM. That means faster loading, better multi-tasking between apps, all of the time. All that RAM can be a strain on the battery, but the S20 Ultra 5G has an intelligent battery that learns your habits to optimize power and works to last an entire day without charging. But when that time comes, there’s Super Fast Charging with its hefty, 25W charger, which comes standard. A whole day on a single charge? That’s the phone we want.

As we enter the world of 5G, there are going to be lots of options for new smartphones, but in terms of Android, this is one of the best-equipped we’ve seen. If you want to compare to both newer and older smartphones, see what you can find browsing Labor Day sales. Between the amazing camera and the tons of RAM, this phone is really tempting, and a solid bet, especially at $1100. That’s $300 off the original price of $1400. But this deal will only be around until 12:00 a.m. midnight PT, so act fast!

