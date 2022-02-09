Samsung just announced its newest entries in the Galaxy S line of smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will be available for pre-order today and will start shipping on February 25. You can’t find these deals on Samsung’s website, so if you’re eager to get your hands on one of Samsung’s newest devices, click the link below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 — $750, was $800

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 looks very similar to the S21, but it has some key differences. Right off the bat, you can see the S22 has a slightly smaller screen than its older brother, but just barely. The S22 has a 6.1-inch screen compared to the S21’s 6.2. The difference is so slight that you won’t notice a difference.

The real changes are what’s inside the phone. The hardware on the S22 line has seen a significant upgrade. The U.S. version of the S22 will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while everyone else will get Samsung’s own Exynos 2200. The phone is snappy and responsive, and you’ll notice the speed difference if you’re neglected to upgrade your smartphone for a few years. The camera has gotten an upgrade, with a new focus on night mode features.

The new smartphone normally starts at $800, but with this exclusive deal available through Digital Trends, you can get the phone for only $750, $50 in savings!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus — $950, was $1,000

The Galaxy S22 Plus is similar to the standard model, but with some key features that make the upgrade worth it. Foremost is the larger battery in the Plus. The screen also has a bit more real estate, as the Plus has a 6.6-inch screen compared to the standard’s 6.1. Both the S22 and S22 Plus have 120Hz AMOLED screens and wireless charging capabilities.

The S22 Plus retails at $1,000, but with this exclusive code from Digital Trends, you can snag one for only $950.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $1,150, was $1,200

If you never settle for less than the best, you’re going to need the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s the biggest of the lineup, with a 6.8-inch screen, even wider than the S21 Ultra. This is likely to help hide the surprise stylus. Yes, Samsung is giving us a throwback of the PalmPilot days! It’s a slick addition, and Samsung paid attention to the smallest details, like palm rejection and great pen accuracy. The camera has an upgrade specifically for low-light photography. Otherwise, it’s about the same as the S21 Ultra.

The Samsung S22 Ultra retails for $1,200, but you can get it for $1,150 through the link below.

