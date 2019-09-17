Samsung’s Galaxy S series is still one of the best smartphones currently available, and it was not long ago when they released the latest addition to their lineup — the Galaxy S10. This update opens up doors for the earlier versions to be obtainable at much lower prices. For bargain hunters, this your best chance to get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB for only $600 instead of $840 as Walmart drops its price by a whopping $240. You can even chip the amount down to only $59 per month across one year with Walmart’s flexible Affirm payable option.

The Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the freshest smartphone in Samsung line, but this gadget is still the company’s former flagship device. It runs on a super-fast processor and holds a remarkable Infinity screen display with an exceptional camera capability, so you are sure to get a great value for the price.

Running in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM, you can expect a smooth performance even when doing multiple tasks. For some, the 64GB of internal storage may still not be sufficient to store large files and heavy apps, but you can expand it up to 400GB using a MicroSD card.

Samsung edge display innovation lets you enjoy a viewing experience that not interrupted by constant notifications. The Infinity Display of the S9+ presents a more distinct image quality that gives you an edge-to-edge screen experience. It boasts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution, leaving you in awe of its vivid colors and amazing graphics. Samsung also added the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that are pro-tuned by AKG to deliver a more powerful and sharper sound right when you need it.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ carries a dual rear camera, both with 12-megapixel shooting capability and a front cam with an 8-megapixel resolution, perfect for video chats and selfies. It can record videos with 4K Ultra HD quality at 60 frames per second, or you can do slow-motion video capture with up to 960 FPS. The S9 Plus also features a Pro Mode setting, which lets you manually set the camera and brings out the inner photographer in you.

With this deal, you’ll get the quality of a former flagship smartphone at a very affordable price. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal from Walmart and snatch the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB for only $600, and save as much as $240 from its normal price of $840.

