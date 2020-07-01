Want a stylish and practical new smartwatch to adorn your wrist? Right now, B&H Photo has the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on offer at a massive $100 off the usual price. That’s the watch’s lowest-ever price! It’s on sale as part of the retailer’s 4th of July sales making it the ideal time to snap it up.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks good however you plan on wearing it. Whether you’re heading out for the evening and want something stylish to wear alongside your evening wear, or you’re heading out for a long run or workout, it looks the part.

In terms of exercise features, it’s a comprehensive smartwatch. It will automatically track all your workouts along with monitoring your heart rate and keeping an eye on your location via GPS and GLONASS tracking. Keen runner? The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 also offers a running coach that gives you real-time advice every step of the way so you know exactly what to do to improve your best times.

If you’re a keen swimmer, you can continue to enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the pool, too, thanks to IP68 waterproofing and water resistance down to 50 meters. A day-long battery life means you won’t have to worry about an active day wiping out this little gem’s juice either.

Once you do take some time out of your busy lifestyle, there’s also sleep tracking facilities and stress tracking, too, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 taking a holistic approach to good health and realizing that everything ties together. It also offers up guided breathing exercises to make you calmer and more able to center yourself any time you feel stressed out.

Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great watch at any price but it’s even better now that you can buy it for its lowest-ever price. Ordinarily priced at $330, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is only $230 right now at B&H Photo. You need to be fast though. This is a limited-time offer with limited stock available. If you’re keen to have an active summer, this is the best way to track your progress.

