Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got a $150 price cut, free Galaxy Buds

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the full screen opened.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

If nothing’s standing out when you’re trying to purchase something from among these smartphone deals, you might want to check out foldable phone deals. These devices bring back the flip phones of the past, but with modern designs that utilize flexible LCD screens. If this is the type of smartphone that you want to invest in, Samsung is selling the 256GB version of its flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $1,650 from its original price of $1,800, and every purchase comes with freebies that include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with an under-display camera for an uninterrupted view while you’re browsing websites and watching videos. While previous models of foldable smartphones suffered from fragility issues, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a strong but lightweight aluminum frame and a more durable display, with the Samsung Ultra Thin Glass that’s less breakable and more scratch-resistant, and it even comes with IPX8 water resistance so some sudden rain won’t damage the foldable phone.

Buying one of Digital Trends’ best folding phones will also get you a host of freebies, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are wireless earbuds that are both compact to store and comfortable to use. Every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes with a leather case for added protection, the Wireless Charger Trio for a wireless charging option, and the S Pen stylus for more functionality.

For an unparalleled experience among today’s foldable smartphones, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Its 256GB version is available from Samsung for $1,650, after a $150 discount from its original price of $1,800, and every purchase comes with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, among other freebies. This is an offer that would be difficult to refuse if you’ve got the budget to spend, and since it may end at any moment, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

