Curved gaming monitors are pretty great, although they can be pricey, especially if you’re looking at gaming monitor deals for something large and ultrawide. Well, you’ll be happy to know that Newegg has made an incredible reduction on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Series Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,600, plus an additional $100 off if you use the code YEAREND3. Keep in mind that the promo code is a limited offer, so you’ll want to grab the screen as quickly as you can to get the biggest discount.

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Odyssey G9 has all the bells and whistles you’d expect for a monitor this fancy. For starters, the screen is a huge 49 inches with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. As such, it’s easier for a GPU to handle, even for an RTX 2000 or RTX 3000 series graphics card, and therefore you’re more likely to be able to take advantage of the screen’s capabilities. It also has a whopping refresh rate of 240Hz, so if you’re into FPS games, the combined size, curvature, and max frame rate allowed by this monitor are going to be perfect for you to play on, especially if you like competitive games like Valorant or Counter-Strike. There’s a lot of potential to pair this monitor with a variety of gaming PCs, so you should also definitely check out some gaming PC deals while you’re at it.

With the Samsung Odyssey G9 you’ll get both G-Sync and FreeSync, which is impressive, as well as features such as DisplayHDR 1000, a 1ms (GTG) response time, and a contrast ratio of 2500:1, all of which are incredibly great to have. You’ll also be happy to know that the screen uses QLED rather than just the plain old LED technology, so the image will be great overall. That being said, be aware that the upscale from 1080p to 1440p sometimes doesn’t look great, mainly because the pixels aren’t evenly split across screen density, so if you plan to watch movies or stream content, it needs to be natively at 2K to look good.

Ultimately, if you can grab the Samsung Odyssey G9 right now while the offer is available, not only are you going to get a fantastic curved, ultrawide gaming monitor, you will also save yourself up to $600 from the $1,600 list price. Only $1,000 for a gaming monitor with these features at this size is a pretty amazing gaming deal if we’re honest, but just don’t forget to use the promo code YEAREND3 on top of the sale price and grab it while it lasts.

