Don’t miss your chance to pick up a 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for $350

Walmart has an amazing deal in store for those on the lookout for a new 4K TV. It has slashed $250 off one of Samsung’s most respected midrange 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TVs, rocketing the price from $600 down to $350 — a total savings of 40%.

The retailer is also offering customers the option to take that $350 and hit it with a mallet, splitting the figure into twelve more digestible chunks of $34 per month. And it’s throwing in a $25 rebate in the form of statement credit for those who do.

To be more specific, the TV on sale is a 50-inch 4K TV in Samsung’s NU6900 Series, which was launched back in 2018 — so it’s equipped with all the standard features you’d expect from a modern TV, including HDMI and Wi-Fi.

Being a 4K TV, the UN50NU6900 can showcase native 4K content as well as standard full HD material in an upscaled 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also has an integrated HDR mode that can be called upon to extract additional detail from low-light scenes.

It would be rude to not touch on the fact it’s armed with Samsung’s Smart TV software, which is home to a number of streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube — eliminating the need for a streaming stick.

A lot of great deals come across our desk, but this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while. Measuring in at 50 inches, it’s large enough to sit at the center of your entertainment setup, and you’ll only be paying $350 for the privilege.

