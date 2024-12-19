 Skip to main content
Sansui gaming monitors are on super sale for a limited time

sansui monitor deal monitors
In the market for a new gaming monitor? Sansui has two great options for you to choose from, and for a limited time, they’re on sale! The is $77.99 — 40% off — right now on Amazon. It was $129.99. The is $139.99 — 26% off — right now also on Amazon. It was $189.99. Don’t sleep on these savings if you are ready to upgrade your home setup with a new, quality monitor.

What makes the Sansui IPS Eye Care Monitor a game changer

The can enhance your home setup whether your primary use is for work, gaming, or streaming. Its Full HD 1080p resolution provides vibrant and sharp visuals that are ideal for watching your favorite shows and movies, playing your favorite video games, or even doing video or photo editing. The IPS panel serves a wide 178-degree viewing angle, so colors stay true from every direction. The monitor’s 75Hz refresh rate showcases smooth performance for a range of activities (think: sports and action movies).

Beyond those features, this monitor stands out because of its eye-care technology, which is said to reduce eye strain during long hours of use. Those Netflix binges will be as comfortable as they are engaging. The monitor’s ergonomic design also includes a tilt range of -5 degrees to 22 degrees to hit just the right angle.

And if you’re mounting this lightweight monitor instead of setting it on your desktop, it’s VESA compatible. Connectivity will also be hassle-free with the standard HDMI and VGA ports, plus an included HDMI cable for immediate setup.

Lastly, you’ll appreciate the frameless design, which is as modern-looking as they come.

What makes the Sansui Gaming Monitor a game changer

The is a powerhouse display built for gamers who demand exceptional views. Its stunning WQHD resolution delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure buttery-smooth gameplay with no lag.

This monitor’s Adaptive Sync technology also provides tear-free and seamless motion, whether you’re in an intense FPS match or a high-speed racing game. Your eyes will thank you!

You’ll also appreciate its IPS panel, which provides excellent color accuracy. For you content creators, this can enhance your work beyond game play. The monitor’s HDR compatibility also enhances contrast and detail, while its anti-flicker and low blue light features protect your eyes during extended use. Gamers will also love the customizable CrossHair and timer tools for enhanced precision.

Connectivity options in this gaming monitor includes two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DP 1.2 ports, plus an audio jack.

Use the tilt adjustments in its metal stand to optimize your viewing. It’s also VESA mount compatible, so you have different setup options.

Don’t worry about buyer’s remorse

For whatever reason, if you need to return either Sansui monitor after purchase, you have options. It’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to send it back. While we believe you’ll want to keep it because it’s awesome, you never know what life has in store. Rest assured, you’ll also have lifetime technical support should you need help with setup or fixes long after purchase.

