Amazon drops prices on popular Secretlab Omega and Titan gaming chairs

Gamers know that gaming chairs are the ultimate accompaniment to any serious game room. Anyone who has spent hours playing a game in a regular chair or on a couch can tell you that a gaming chair makes a world of difference. Gaming chairs specialize in comfort because they are designed for prolonged sitting and customizable settings.

Amazon is offering digital coupons for savings on two popular gaming chairs. With the holidays quickly approaching, getting a deal on a gaming chair for the gamer on your list is a great idea.

Secretlab Omega 2018 Prime PU Leather Royal Gaming Chair — $359 ($30 off)

The Secretlab Omega is usually priced at $389, but Amazon is offering a $30 savings with an instant digital coupon. The chair is made of high-quality core materials, including cold-cure foam and PU leather, which is durable yet soft. PU leather is stain-resistant and water-resistant yet remains flexible and comfortable. The overall shape of the chair provides ergonomic support for most people with its wrapping design. The chair features a full-length backrest recline in case you decide to take a break from gaming and watch a movie.

The aluminum base is balanced yet strong, as well as resistant to corrosion and rust. The chair also features class 4 hydraulics, which is the best-in-class in stability and safety and allow for use for a broader range of users’ heights.

Secretlab Titan 2018 Prime PU Leather Stealth Gaming Chair — $410 ($50 off)

Normally, the Secretlab Titan is priced at $469, but Amazon is offering a digital coupon for an instant savings of $50. This chair is also made of PU leather, which makes it comfortable and durable. The cold-cure foam makes up the interior of the seat, which provides maximum comfort even during long sitting sessions. The Titan features integrated adjustable lumbar support that is built into the backrest of the chair. Having the ability to adjust the lumbar support with the turn of a knob is a major plus when it comes to gaming chairs. The casters on this chair are also oversized, which enables smooth gliding and increased durability.

This chair resembles a racing car seat, and that is by design — the seat is made to conform to the body to provide lateral support and weight distribution. This design is perfect for long hours of sitting in front of the computer.

Either of these chairs is an excellent choice for the game room in your house. Even if you don’t spend hours gaming, one of these chairs will make working at your computer a more comfortable experience.

