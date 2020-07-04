Sega Genesis Mini is 50% off for 4th of July — only $40

This year, some amazing 4th of July sales let you add awesome tech to your home and life and we’re seeing some great deals in games, too. Gaming has developed by leaps and bounds, and seems to move forward faster each year. Whether you’re answering the call of duty, mining crafts (or is it crafting mines), or making a legend out of your league, the options are endless and seem to get continuously smarter, faster, and better looking. But for some of us, there will never be any competition for the games we grew up with. Enter the Sega Genesis Mini, currently half off at Amazon, available for only $40 right now.

Here’s the best part: No blowing on cartridges. The legendary Sega Genesis console (it was after the original Sega and long before the Dreamcast) comes in a cool, miniature version, easily hooked up to your TV or screen by USB or HDMI. Something else we love: Unlike many of the software imitations, Sega provides two of the classic, half-moon, three-button controllers that we grew up loving. Your muscle memory should kick right back in, thanks to the amazing emulator built by M2.

But let’s get to the really fun stuff — the games. The Sega Genesis mini comes loaded with 42 games. These include some absolute classics like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Altered Beast, and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog (both 1 and 2). There are others you’ll recognize too: Keep the urban core safe with Streets of Rage; go on a quest as an Elf with Golden Axe; take on a friend in a toe-to-toe battle with Virtua Fighter 2; carve up the streets, and your competition with Road Rash 2.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering: Yes, there is Tetris. There’s always Tetris.

This is not just some trip down memory lane but hours upon hours of classic gameplay. As the summer heats up, and we’re spending more time inside than ever, it’s a perfect time to jump into some easy and relaxing gameplay. And if you’re looking for the perfect screen on which to play, try these amazing discounts on TVs, on sale for the Independence Day holiday.

Now is the perfect time to grab this amazing 50% discount and score a Sega Genesis Mini system for only $40 at Amazon.

