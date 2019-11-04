Sennheiser stands alongside Sony and Bose in its ability to pack audiophile-grade sound in its lineup of wireless headphones. And when you simply want to achieve audio nirvana by drowning out the rest of the world, the company also has premium noise-canceling cans like its Momentum series. The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 undeniably boasts notable upgrades over wired counterparts as it combines function with a certain level of style and refinement. While these headphones can be deemed a luxury at $500, you can tune in and cut through all the hubbub for just $196 when you take advantage of Amazon’s booming $304 discount.

The Momentum 2.0 as the moniker suggests is the second generation of Sennheiser’s Momentum headphones possessing remarkable improvements in terms of portability and wearability. Durability was factored into its design with a stainless steel frame that is now foldable for easy storage and protected by the included case. Premium comfort is likewise accommodated with both the headband and earcups densely padded in leather-covered memory foam. Weighing 260 grams, it is bulkier than the original Momentum but its feather-light contact with your head puts less pressure on your ears and provides better noise isolation.

With NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation in place, four exterior microphones effectively eliminate unwanted ambient sound in the background. This feature instantly allows you to appreciate Sennheiser’s signature sound that is generally rich, full-bodied, and well-balanced through the lows, mids, and highs with a frequency response of 16-22,000 Hz to boot. Clearer voice input for calls is made possible with VoiceMax technology incorporated on the built-in microphone housed in each earcup that keeps external noise down to a minimum for perfect speech intelligibility.

Bluetooth and NFC let you enjoy the Momentum 2.0 hands-free and with no strings attached. You’ll simply be able to connect up to two devices simultaneously and up to eight devices included in its pairing list. With an impressive wireless range of 30 feet and the necessary touch controls present on the right earcup, you might just forget about being tethered to your device. Although Sennheiser cut the cord to support freedom of movement, you can save battery by opting for a hardwired connection with the provision of the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 sets you up for long listening sessions with minimal interference with a battery that can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. Get this sonically gifted pair of around-ear headphones at a steal while Amazon has it on sale for $304 less.

