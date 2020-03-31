Whether you’re studying or working from home, you’ll know that the noise and distractions around can make concentration impossible at times. A nice pair of noise-canceling headphones can be your sonic sanctuary and tool to get rid of all the unwanted hubbub. Looking to buy a pair? We’ve gathered here top-rated models from Sennheiser, Beats, and Sony, all of which are great for blocking out distractions while you work or study. You don’t even have to pay the full price as all of them are discounted on Best Buy right now. Jump on these wireless headphone deals now and walk away with up to $150 in savings.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 — $91, was $180

The most affordable options in this roundup are the Sennheiser HD 4.50. This model combines the power of awesome sound quality and active noise cancellation to deliver a great listening experience. Inside are proprietary drives that lift every track with heart-pounding bass while retaining a detailed and well-balanced sound. Whether you want to focus on your task, music, or entertainment, you can count on their NoiseGard technology to eliminate unwanted background noise.

Sennheiser gave these noise-canceling headphones a sleek, minimalist, and convenient design. The earcups are well-padded to ensure comfort for prolonged usage, complete with controls for quick adjustment of settings. The entire profile swivel and fold so you can tuck them away or bring along on your travels, bulk-free.

When it comes to battery life, Sennheiser estimates this pair to last for up to 19 hours with the NoiseGard tech engaged and extends further to 25 hours with noise-canceling switched off. The headphones pair to devices through Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC), but you can always use them with the supplied cable should the battery run out.

Sony WH-CH700N — $130, was $200

These Sony headphones come equipped with artificial intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) which adapts to the environment you’re in. This technology analyzes background noise to ensure optimal blockage of noise no matter the surrounding. Sound performance is equally impressive. It’s all thanks to the 40mm drives that produce dynamic sound with astounding clarity in detail as well as the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which faithfully restores the quality of compressed music to sound closer to the original recording. A high-quality microphone is also in place, ensuring clear, hands-free calls.

If you want to fine-tune the sound to your liking, you can easily do so with the Sony Headphone Connect app. The app comes with multiple presets and customizable EQ settings as well as the Virtualphones Technology (VTP) that can emulate the sound of a club, arena, outdoor stage, and more.

The Sony WH-CH700N are ready for long listening sessions. Wireless operation is estimated to provide up to 35 hours of power, while using with the supplied cable delivers unlimited playback and up to 50 hours of noise-canceling performance. The headphones connect through Bluetooth and NFC and are designed with in-ear control buttons for easy settings adjustments and activation through your fingertips.

Beats Studio 3 — $200, was $350

One of the major reasons you’re going to want to go for the Studio 3 is their nice combo of bass, sound, and noise cancellation. This model packs the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC), a noise-canceling technology that actively blocks out external noise such as the squeal of the train and the hum of engines. Matching the Pure ANC is a real-time audio calibration feature that preserves the emotion, clarity, and range of sound, accompanied by a not-so-booming bass-y aftertaste. The result is a premium listening experience that especially fares well in pop, rock, and hip-hop.

Wearing the Beats Studio 3 for long periods of time poses no discomfort. The soft over-ear cushions on the earcups flaunt advanced venting and economic pivoting, allowing for a secure and flexible fit for any head shape and size. The headband conveniently folds as well, making the headphones easy to store or pack in the included hard-shell carrying case.

The Beats Studio 3 run the Apple W1 chip with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which is considered the industry-leading classification for signal strength. They are estimated to provide up to 40 hours of battery power, offering enough juice for up to two days of listening sessions. Skipping songs, taking calls, adjusting the volume, and activating Siri are quick and easy with the on-ear control system.

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $298, was $350

If you want the very best in noise cancellation (or the very best headphones), look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM3. This model does a very great job of blocking all sorts of background noise, from the general clatter you hear in public settings to the static noises coming from trains, planes, and automobiles. This means you’ll be able to hear every note, word, tune, and detail with marvelous clarity no matter where you are and how loud the environment is. There is also the powerful audio processor that further elevates music, movies, and live recordings as well as additional microphones that help isolate sound while you talk for clearer calls.

Portability and wearability are important factors when shopping for headphones, and this pair fares well in those areas. Their soft, pressure-relieving earpads are well-padded to evenly distribute pressure, and at the same time, increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. The entire profile is lightweight and can be folded as well, offering convenience when storing or packing them.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 boast a huge all-day battery power of 30 hours, making them an ideal companion for long trips and flights as well as all-day listening sessions. Sony also gave them a quick-charging feature which adds five hours of playback time with noise cancellation after just 10 minutes of charging. When their battery runs out, you can use the supplied cable for extended usage.

