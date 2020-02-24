Amazon cuts up to 50% off Sennheiser Wireless In-ear Headphones

Headphones no doubt offer an immersive listening experience that pretty much makes the devices God’s gift to commuters or those living on-the-go. Plopping a pair on will enable you to tune in and muffle all the chaos around you. Going wireless seems to be the more futureproof option as smartphones slowly lose their audio jack and you’ll have all the more reason to enjoy your music with no strings attached. If you’ve been wanting to let go of the bulky headband but haven’t warmed up to sporting true wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s CX 7.00BT and HD1 Free are solid options that might just tick all the right boxes in terms of supreme sonic performance, style, function, and battery life. It might even be within your budget range since Amazon has them on sale up to 50% off.

Sennheiser CX 7.00 BT — $90 (40% Off)

Sennheiser’s CX 7.00BT adopts the neckband style of wireless headphones. You won’t be able to roll this up but it remains convenient in other ways as it saves you the hassle of constantly having to reposition it around your neck or the trouble of digging them out of your bag. Portability is also guaranteed with the included soft carry pouch that makes for easy storage as much as it serves to protect your headset from incurring damage, and at only 48g, it’s unlikely to weigh you down. Another advantage is that the plastic neckband is large enough to house a bigger battery that can last you up to 10 hours and is matched with 1.5-hour fast Micro-USB charging.

Wireless freedom, in this case, means not being tethered to your device and so most of the controls for playback, volume, calls, and power/pairing can be found on the left of the band. You’ll also find the integrated high-quality microphone here for clear and crisp calls, and when you need to talk to more than one person at a time, you’ll appreciate that the CX 7.00BT supports three-way calling. These Sennheiser in-ear headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 technology and are further supported with Qualcomm’s AptX which secures wireless transmission within a 30-feet range. NFC will assure a seamless pair with up to two devices (smartphones or computers).

You certainly won’t be disappointed with Sennheiser’s sound signature which is lauded for having a dynamic bass that continues to be well balanced through the mids and highs with a frequency response of 17-21,ooo Hertz to back it up. Rest assured, you’d be able to appreciate music regardless of the genre. Since the CX 7.00 BT’s earbuds are ergonomically angled with four different sized ear tip adapters, you’ll be able to experience passive noise cancellation that comes with a personalized and snug fit.

Take your music along with you and save as much as $60 when you order the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless in-ear headphones for just $90 instead of $150 from Amazon.

Sennheiser HD1 Free — $100 (50% Off)

Those who don’t want to feel anything on their head or around their neck but want to be sure both earbuds are always together might just find their match with Sennheiser’s HD1 Free. These wireless in-ear headphones are connected by a single cord and the magnetic earpieces sensibly join together when not in use. Sennheiser gives you the flexibility to adjust the length through the wire slider and the option to wear them behind the neck or under your chin. The in-line three-button houses the microphone for calls and all the necessary controls for playback. You won’t miss out on three-way calls or an optimum fit with four varied sizes of silicone ear adapters. You’re also in store for undeniable portability as Sennheiser claims that the HD1 Free is its most compact Bluetooth headphone to date. It is also incredibly lightweight at just 17g and comes in a luxurious leather case you’ll easily be able to keep in your pocket.

While it can only offer up to six hours of portable playtime and a limited wireless range of only ten meters, you’ll still be able to count on 1.5 hour fast USB charging. The HD1 Free steps up for the CX 7.00BT with the more recent Bluetooth 4.2 along with AAC codec support to deliver premium high-res sound straight to your ears while Qualcomm’s aptX low-latency technology keeps audio perfectly in sync with visual when watching videos. NFC is also in place for one-touch immediate connectivity of up to two devices simultaneously. It even has voice prompts that inform you of incoming calls, device pairing, as well as battery status.

Despite its small build, it manages to pack full headset functionality and premium transducers. Lovers of the low end of the spectrum can expect a punchy bass, detailed vocal projection, and a distinctive sound stage with premium broad frequency response starting from 15 Hertz and running up to 22,000 Hertz.

Usually ringing it at $200, the Sennheiser HD1 Free can be yours for only $100 with Amazon’s 50% price cut.

