For the longest time, Sennheiser has remained at the top of its game, ranking alongside Bose and Sony as one of the best audio tech makers in the world. The German company simply makes superior audio products, extending across a broad range of devices including microphones, headphones, telephone accessories, and aviation headsets. Three of its bestselling headphones that audiophiles everywhere are bound to adore are available on Amazon at awesome discounted prices. Save as much as $150 when you get the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT, HD1, and PXC 550 Bluetooth headphones today.

Renewed Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT – $81, was $87

When it comes to design, there’s nothing particularly noteworthy about the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT. They look like any other pair of wireless cans: Black, matte, and plastic. Even the name is pure function and zero flash: HD stands for high-definition sound, while BT obviously means Bluetooth. Despite their nondescript appearance, Senhheiser knows that how they sound is what really matters, and in that department, the HD 4.40 BT do not disappoint. What’s more, they’re relatively inexpensive, unlike most of Sennheiser’s offerings. You can get a renewed unit of the HD 4.40 BT on Amazon for just $81 instead of $87.

Featuring a circumaural (over-the-ears) design, the HD 4.40 BT offer passive noise isolation for an immersive listening experience minus the premium price tag of ANC headphones. The earcups are exceptionally comfortable, although we did find the headband a bit lacking in padding. All buttons and ports are found on the right earcup, including the power button (which also doubles as Bluetooth pairing button) a multifunction button (for playback, track navigation, and answering calls), volume rocker, 3.5mm audio port (for wired listening), and a Micro USB charging port.

Every type of music sound great on the HD 4.40 BT. The mids and highs are well taken care of, and there’s an extra measure of bass which makes listening to dance tunes an utter delight. And if you download Sennheiser’s Captune app (available for free on both iOS and Android), you can personalize your sound experience by adjusting the digital equalizer or choosing sound presets.

Battery life is outstanding at 25 hours on a single charge. And if they run out of juice, don’t worry. Simply plug in the included audio cable and resume listening.

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT may look bland and aren’t the most comfortable headphones out there, but their shortcomings are easy to forgive considering how good they sound and how phenomenal their battery life is. Get a renewed pair of the HD 4.40 BT on Amazon today for just $81.

Sennheiser HD1 – $122, was $200

The Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones are ideal for people who want their music on the go but don’t want to be hampered by a bulky pair of headphones. The earbuds are ergonomically angled to fit the ears snugly and securely and offer passive noise cancellation. In fact, they’re so effective at eliminating ambient noises that once you have them on, you’ll have difficulty hearing voices around you even without music playing. The design is very businesslike, with the neckband clad in black sheepskin Nappa leather with Ferrari-red stitching. Although the leather is a welcome touch of luxury, we kind of wished that they were made of sweatproof material as banded wireless in-ears are great for working out.

All the buttons and inputs can be found on the left segment of the band, including the power button, an LED indicator for pairing and power status, volume control keys, a multifunction button for pausing/playing music and answering calls, and a Micro USB charging port. They come with their own molded travel case, four sets of rubber tips, a charging cable, and an instruction manual.

To connect the earbuds to your phone via Bluetooth, you must press and hold the power button until the LED flashes blue and red, after which you can select the device on your phone’s pairing list.

Oftentimes with wireless earbuds, the bass lacks oomph. Not with the Sennheiser HD1. Kick drums and beat drops sound full-bodied and strong. Mids and highs are also great, with acoustic songs sounding heavenly and crystal clear. Honestly, whatever genre you want to play will be an absolute joy to listen to with these earbuds. These are highly accurate headphones, but rather than making music sound boring and flat, everything gets an added touch of color and fun.

Battery life is respectable at 10 hours tops, and Sennheiser had equipped these earbuds with fast-charging technology that will allow you to charge them fully in just 1.5 hours.

The Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones offer superb sound with punchy bass, excellent passive noise isolation, and decent battery life. If only they were workout friendly, they’d be perfect. Get them on Amazon today for $122 instead of $200 – a huge $78 off.

Sennheiser PXC 550 – $200, was $350

The Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones are designed for maximum comfort and portability. The earpads are soft, have extra thick cushioning, and are ergonomically shaped for a snug and tight fit but won’t hurt with prolonged use. They have a tasteful black matte finish with silver details that look very dapper and businesslike. The earcups fold up for easy storage and they come with their own carrying case. At just around 8 ounces, these are relatively light for over-ear headphones.

The PXC 550 have touch controls on the right earcup alongside a few physical buttons. Swiping forward or backward skips songs, tapping engages play/pause, and swiping up or down controls volume. These headphones will automatically turn on once you put them on and shut down when you fold them flat. Though nifty, this feature is a little problematic as you might accidentally power them up while moving them about. The physical buttons include the Bluetooth toggle, a switch that cycles through noise-canceling settings, and another that rotates through a set of Dolby Pro Logic (DSP) modes. Thankfully, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack if you wish to listen to music wired.

During our tests, the PXC 550 proved to have the best noise cancellation of any Sennheiser model we’ve put on. Calling its noise-canceling technology NoiseGard, the PXC 550 have three levels of noise suppression (off, light, and heavy) and can smartly adapt to the level of noise in your surroundings. Whenever they detect a sudden loud sound, these headphones will automatically block it out.

When it comes to sound quality, the PXC 550 is one of the finest. These headphones offer rich but not overpowering basses, nicely detailed mids, and crystal-clear trebles. We listened to songs from many different genres, and they all sounded amazing. Lastly, when used wirelessly with ANC on, these headphones were able to last a pretty good 20 hours. If you’re going to use these wired (again with ANC on), you’ll be able to extend their battery life up to 30 hours.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 normally retail for $350, but right now you can get them on Amazon for a whopping $150 off. Shell out just $200 for these fantastic noise-canceling headphones.

For more headphones, noise-canceling headphones, and true wireless earbuds deals, visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations