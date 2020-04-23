  1. Deals
Cheap Headphones: Up to $200 off Sennheiser Momentum and PXC 550-II

By

Sennheiser’s reputation makes its audio equipment a popular choice among audiophiles. However, you pay for the outstanding quality, which can put a dent in your wallet. But occasionally you can pick up gear at a reasonable price — and right now the company has marked down its best headphones for a limited time, with savings of up to $200 off retail, including the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless, Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless, and Sennheiser PXC 550-II.

Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless — $200, was $400

The previous-generation Momentum series headphones — the Momentum 2 wireless  — are outstanding pair of headphones with style, refinement, and sound quality that is top-notch. While you have Bluetooth connectivity, the Momentum 2 still has a 3.5mm jack plug to use when Bluetooth isn’t available. You can connect these headphones to two devices simultaneously, and can store pairing information for up to eight devices in total.

A new hinge system gives the latest headphones better portability, and the headset sits closer to your ear, with larger cups to truly block out outside noise. Combined with NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in your music.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless — $350, was $400

The new Momentum headphones are Sennheiser’s third generation of the above headphones we’ve just talked about. The combination of AptX HD technology, great processing, and well-tuned dynamic drivers makes the latest Momentums an absolute joy to listen to. They manage to simultaneously achieve both energy and accuracy in a way that we’ve rarely experienced from wireless headphones before and are a definite improvement over the Momentum 2.

Another thing that makes the Momentum 3 great for is the call quality. Sennheiser has cooked up a very advanced microphone system inside the outer shell of each earcup, providing impressive call fidelity.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II — $280, was $350


The original PXC 550 performed quite well with the sound quality that you expect from a pair of Sennheisers — arguably as good as top-end Boses — but the noise cancellation was not nearly as good. Sennheiser has addressed that with the PXC 550-II. The noise cancellation is more on par with its competitors and includes an additional feature that is sure to please.

Called “adaptive noise cancellation,” the PXC 550-II automatically adjusts the amount of noise cancellation to ensure a distraction-free listening experience. Combined with improved battery life over the previous generation (now 30 hours), and a one-touch virtual assistant button, which calls up Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa at the touch of a button, this makes these headphones highly attractive.

