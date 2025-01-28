Serta’s Presidents Day Sale: Save Nearly $1,000 on Adjustable Mattress Sets

You don’t have to wait for a major holiday to snag deals on mattresses. Serta is offering up to $925 off select styles that’ll save you nearly $1,000 during their Presidents Day sale — and serve you with some hotel-worthy comfort. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing bed or are buying your first-ever mattress for a new home, refresh your bedroom without having to pay full price.

The best part? That’s not the only sale Serta is hosting. In addition to Presidents Day discounts, the mattress brand is celebrating their 25th anniversary and is giving you $25 Extra Birthday Bucks that’ll drop the price on certain mattresses and more sleep essentials. Keep reading to learn how you can get close to $1,000 off on a new mattress.

What to shop during Serta’s Presidents Day sale

Here are all of the sales you can take advantage of for a limited time: The home brand has dropped up to $925 off Serta iComfort adjustable mattress sets, as well as up to $625 in mattress savings, like on the iComfort Pro Buckingham Plush Pillow Top and Motion Renew Adjustable Base. You don’t want to sleep on these offers either, as the sale is only going on until Monday, February 17. With so many discounts to shop through, we’ve made it easier by breaking down some of the best deals being offered below.

Serta iComfortPro Mattress — Crafted with a cool-to-touch fabric and memory foam that features five support zones for full body alignment.

Serta iComfort Mattress — Inside is a latex foam that contours to your body for extra comfort, and it’s infused with graphite materials to wick away heat and keep you cool.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro Mattress — Coils are used to “cradle” your pressure points, and a cushy latex foam makes sure you stay comfy and cool as it wicks away heat.

Serta Perfect Sleeper X Hybrid Mattress — You’ll find a smooth top while the interior features a mix of coils and foam to support and relieve pressure off your body.

While each mattress is made up of different materials, the one thing they all have in common is their unique five support zone that helps align your body (and spine). Hot sleepers can rest easy knowing that almost every design has temperature cooling properties that’ll push away heat and keep you comfortable all night long. You can choose from four different sizes including Twin XL, Queen, King, and California King depending on your needs.

You don’t have to commit right away either, all of the mattresses have a 120-day trial period. If you don’t love it, you can exchange the mattress or return it for a refund. Plus, it’s also backed by a 10-year warranty to ensure you get the best rest every night.