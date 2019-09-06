Amazon discounts the Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum by a sweet $60

Is there anyone who actually looks forward to cleaning their homes? Probably no one, especially when it involves vacuuming. Most vacuum cleaners are extremely heavy to lug around but thankfully, Shark created the Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, a lightweight, versatile, and highly maneuverable vacuum that’s easily one of the best vacuum cleaners out there.

You can get the Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum on Amazon for a cool 20% off. Worry no more about dust, dirt, and debris for $240 instead of $300. Or if it’s a robot vacuum you want, check out the iRobot Roomba 960.

The Lift-Away is a fine-looking piece of cleaning equipment. It doesn’t appear high-end though (for $240, of course, it won’t), but it certainly seems sturdy. The machine is painted glossy white with red accents, with solid-looking components. The wand feels secure to the touch, and the transparent bin doesn’t appear flimsy. Overall, the build quality is excellent, and it seems like it’s going to last for a long time.

When it comes to features, it doesn’t get any better than the Lift-Away. This vacuum has a ball-pivot head that makes maneuvering around furniture and corners easy. With just a push of a button, the Lift-Away transforms from an upright to a canister, which makes it handy in cleaning hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and tight spaces. It has an extendable hose that’s 8.4-feet long and a narrow floor nozzle with LED headlights that adds visibility to dark areas. Although corded, the Lift-Away has a 25-foot cord that enables vacuuming of the entire house by using a centrally located outlet. And at 15.5 pounds, it is lighter than most upright vacuums.

This vacuum has an extra-large capacity dust cup that is completely sealed. The canister houses three sets of filters that ensure optimum dust removal: A foam filter, a felt filter, and a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. There are five attachments that come with the unit, each serving a specific cleaning purpose: The flexible crevice tool, the dusting brush, the premium pet power brush, the straight suction nozzle, and the wide upholstery tool.

According to a number of Amazon reviewers, the Lift-Away is not obnoxiously loud, doesn’t spew dust into the air, has powerful suction, and is pretty easy to clean. Because of these reasons, it received an excellent 4.4 out of 5 stars rating. The Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum an excellent bargain at $240 on Amazon, $60 less than its original price.

