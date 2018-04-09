Trouble sleeping? These 6 products can help you rest easier

Share

Sleep is a necessity that a lot of us don’t seem to get enough of. Whether you struggle with insomnia or just have a tendency to stare at a screen before bed, you probably know how hard it can be to shut down for a full eight hours. While their are plenty of medications out there that can knock you out, there are many other more preferable options out there.

Luckily, technology has produced plenty of natural sleep remedies to help ease you into the land of nod. We went ahead and rounded up some of our favorite to get you started, but finding the right solution for your sleep problems is entirely up to you.

What are you sleeping on right now? If the answer is “my childhood mattress” then it’s no surprise you’ve been struggling to get a full night’s rest. If you want better sleep, you have to start at the foundation. Mattresses can get pretty expensive if you go to your local mattress outlet, but if you shop online, you’ll see that price drop pretty dramatically.

This Zinus Memory Foam Matress from Amazon has everything you need to get a good night’s sleep. With thousands of positive reviews and a $100 discount, it’s pretty hard to pass up.

$189 on Amazon

Not all sleep deprivation occurs at night. Have you ever been sleeping soundly only to be awoken by the glorious light of dawn? As great as it is to see sunshine streaming through your window, not everyone is ready to rise when the sun does. If you’re looking to get a little extra rest in the a.m., you should really thing about investing in some blackout curtains.

These thermal, room-darkening blackout curtains come in a variety of colors and sizes to match just about any decor. You can pick up a set for just $23 on Amazon.

$23 on Amazon

How are you waking up in the morning?Whether it’s your phone, an alarm clock, or your cat suddenly laying on your face, none of those options are a very smooth transition into consciousness. That’s where a sunrise alarm clock comes in handy.

Wake up to a simulated sunrise, go to sleep to a simulated sunset, and enjoy the natural sounds of nature in between. You can pick up this sunrise alarm clock for just $30 on Amazon.

$30 on Amazon

Having the right bed is extremely important for sleep, but having the right pillow is a close second. You could have the most comfortable mattress in the world but still struggle nodding off if you aren’t resting your head on the right pillow.

Amazon has a wide variety of pillows to choose from, but we recommend picking up something with memory foam. You can grab this Sable shredded memory foam pillow for $35 on Amazon.

$35 on Amazon

If you’ve ever found yourself in need of sleep in uncomfortable environments such as airplanes, cars, chairs, or just in the office, you probably know how difficult it can be to find the peace to start napping. Well, have you ever thought about just putting your head inside a giant pillow and passing out?

You can pick up this Nap Head pillow for $39 on Amazon and nap like you’ve never napped before.

$39 on Amazon

How often do your thoughts keep you up at night? It doesn’t matter how exhausted you are if you can’t shut your mind off when your head hits that pillow. Sometimes all it takes to quiet a restless mind is a little extra white noise to drown out extraneous thoughts and worries.

A sound machine can drastically improve your sleeping experience. You can pick up a pretty awesome sound machine for just $20 on Amazon after a $10 discount.

$20 on Amazon

