Amazon has the best Sonos home theater deals for Black Friday

Sonos has a well-deserved reputation as the company which makes one of the best wireless whole-home sound systems you can buy. But it also has a reputation of rarely discounting its products. That makes events like Black Friday a big deal for Sonos fans because it’s one of the few times each year these wireless speakers go on sale.

But what if we told you not all Sonos Black Friday discounts are the same? Yep, it turns out while everyone has been discounting Sonos home theater speakers by 20%, Amazon has taken an additional 5% off two of these products: The Sonos Playbar at $529 and the Sonos Beam at $299. These are the best Sonos Black Friday prices available anywhere.

The Sonos faithful need no introduction to these outstanding products, but if you’re new to the brand, here’s what you need to know. The Sonos Playbar is an all-in-one solution for incredible surround sound. Simply plug the soundbar into a power outlet and your TV’s optical output and you’ll start hearing amazingly immersive Dolby Digital sound through its nine independent drivers.

Better yet, the Playbar is a fully-featured Sonos wireless music speaker, which means you can stream music from dozens of services like Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Deezer, and many more, using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can also access your entire library of private music and playlists.

The Sonos Beam is like a miniature Playbar, but packed with the latest technology. Better suited for smaller rooms, you still get full-range sound for your TV movies and shows and awesome wireless music, but it’s also a smart speaker. The Beam gives you a choice of using Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant to listen for and respond to your requests, including music playback from Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Beam also features Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology. This lets you play music directly to the speaker from your phone or tablet, or from apps like Spotify Connect. Want better sound for Netflix on your iPad? Just choose the Sonos Beam from the list of available AirPlay 2 devices, and you’ve got it.

Here’s a comparison between the Sonos Playbar and the Sonos Beam so you can decide which one is right for you.

Amazon also has the other Sonos home theater products but these are at the regular, Sonos-approved 20% discount: The Sonos Playbase at $559, the Sonos Sub at $559, and the Sonos Amp at $479.

