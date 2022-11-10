Black Friday deals are already going live as retailers are starting their sales early this year. Amazon got the ball rolling in October, and stores like Walmart and Best Buy are now playing catchup with sales of their own. That’s great news for deal-hungry shoppers (who have had to contend with rising prices this year), as it means more opportunities to shop and save, and the early Best Buy Black Friday sale includes this $120 discount on the 65-inch Sony X75K TV that brings it down to $580 from its normal $700 sticker price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

We’ve seen a lot of Black Friday TV deals during these early sales, including quite a few markdowns on televisions from some of the best TV brands like Sony. This Sony X75K 4K TV sits at 65 inches, which is a good size for mid-sized to large common areas and is quickly replacing 55 inches as the most popular choice for most living rooms (if you’re still not sure of what you might need for your entertainment room, check out our guide on what size TV to buy).

The Sony X75K 4K TV is an LED television, so while it doesn’t boast a top-tier display like a QLED or OLED panel, it still puts out a pretty picture thanks to its direct-lit (rather than edge-lit) display and Sony’s 4K Processor X1. The TV can also make your older non-4K content look better thanks to 4K XR-Reality PRO upscaling, meaning your legacy DVDs and Blu-rays won’t look so “stretched out” and pixelated when viewed on a 2160p screen like this.

This smart 4K television runs on the Google TV operating system and has both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in. Google TV is one of the most popular smart TV interfaces today and puts all of your favorite streaming platforms and content libraries — Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, you name it — right at your fingertips. You can also integrate it into your Google- or Alexa-powered smart home ecosystem if you own other Google Assistant or Alexa devices, but you can still control the TV using voice commands even without this.

The 65-inch Sony X75K 4K TV would normally set you back $700, which isn’t a bad price for a TV of this size and caliber. Right now, however, early Best Buy Black Friday deals shave $120 off the price, letting you grab this 4K smart TV for a much more attractive $580 for a limited time.

