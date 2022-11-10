Walmart Black Friday deals have started early, with the retail giant offering a chance to do some holiday shopping right now while still landing some Black Friday pricing. Currently, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday TV deals going on, with the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV seeing an impressive discount of just over $500. This brings its price down to just $1,198, as it would regularly set you back $1,700. Even with Black Friday around the corner, we don’t know how long this discount will last, so click over to Walmart now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV

The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV makes a great centerpiece for your home theater, particularly if you’re looking to go large with it. The 75-inch screen presents all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K resolution, with HDR capability that takes the picture quality to the next level. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it a good TV for people who enjoy sports and other fast-paced content, including gamers. This high refresh rate works to keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences, and makes whatever you’re watching more lifelike and immersive. This TV is even capable of upscaling older content into modern 4K resolution, bringing all of the older shows and movies you love into modern visual quality.

The Sony 75-inch X85K is also a smart TV. This means it has access to streaming platforms built right into its software, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock, among many others. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes all of your favorite content into one place, and with its AirPlay 2 capabilities, you can stream photos, music, and other content to the TV straight from your Apple device. When it comes to aesthetics, the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV has a flush surface design and narrow bezels that keep your eye from drifting away from your content. Like all of the best TVs, the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV brings a lifelike, immersive experience to your home theater.

Just $1,198 at Walmart today, this TV has a Black Friday discount that offers a savings of $501, as the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV would typically set you back $1,700.

