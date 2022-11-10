 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — this Sony 75-inch 4K TV is $500 off at Walmart right now

Andrew Morrisey
By

Walmart Black Friday deals have started early, with the retail giant offering a chance to do some holiday shopping right now while still landing some Black Friday pricing. Currently, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday TV deals going on, with the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV seeing an impressive discount of just over $500. This brings its price down to just $1,198, as it would regularly set you back $1,700. Even with Black Friday around the corner, we don’t know how long this discount will last, so click over to Walmart now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV

The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV makes a great centerpiece for your home theater, particularly if you’re looking to go large with it. The 75-inch screen presents all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K resolution, with HDR capability that takes the picture quality to the next level. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it a good TV for people who enjoy sports and other fast-paced content, including gamers. This high refresh rate works to keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences, and makes whatever you’re watching more lifelike and immersive. This TV is even capable of upscaling older content into modern 4K resolution, bringing all of the older shows and movies you love into modern visual quality.

The Sony 75-inch X85K is also a smart TV. This means it has access to streaming platforms built right into its software, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock, among many others. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes all of your favorite content into one place, and with its AirPlay 2 capabilities, you can stream photos, music, and other content to the TV straight from your Apple device. When it comes to aesthetics, the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV has a flush surface design and narrow bezels that keep your eye from drifting away from your content. Like all of the best TVs, the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV brings a lifelike, immersive experience to your home theater.

Just $1,198 at Walmart today, this TV has a Black Friday discount that offers a savings of $501, as the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV would typically set you back $1,700.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Selling fast: This 8-inch Android tablet is $79 at Walmart today
The Lenovo Tab M8 tablet, viewed from the front and back.
This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV worth buying today (under $250)
spectre 50 inch 4k tv deal walmart november 2022 sceptre feature
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
Don’t wait until Black Friday to get this HP Chromebook for $79
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
It may not be the latest model, but this Apple Watch is $149 today
apple airpods pro watch series 3 deal amazon memorial day sales 2020 best smartwatches cd 2 720x720
Don’t miss your chance to get this 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $580
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
asus rog zephyrus gaming laptop deal best buy june 2022 15 6
Black Friday: Get this 17-inch HP Windows 11 laptop for $400 today
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 just dropped below $1,000
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Aventon Bikes: A pleasure to ride, easy to own, fantastic to gift
Aventon Level2 bike on the city roads.
Even alarm clocks are smart now, and this one is only $20 today
A woman checks the time on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.