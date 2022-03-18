  1. Deals
Sony, Bose, and JBL headphones are on sale at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
It’s always a good idea to invest in headphone deals, especially when retailers roll out discounted prices. A high-quality model will allow you to better appreciate the shows that you’re watching and the music you’re playing, while also providing better sound when you’re joining meetings and taking calls. If you’re still using basic headphones, it might be time for an upgrade.

If you don’t know where to start your search for new headphones, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy. The retailer is a reliable source of Sony headphone deals and Bose headphone deals, as well as price cuts for JBL headphones. Among all of Best Buy’s offers, here are three deals that you shouldn’t miss: A $30 discount for the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones that lowers their price to $170 from $200, a $72 discount for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones that brings their price down to $278 from $350, and a $50 discount for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones that reduces their price to $279 from $329.

JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones — $170, was $200

A woman wearing the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones while outdoors.

The JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones deliver the power of JBL Signature Sound through their 40mm drivers, for the same impressive audio quality that’s found in famous venues across the world. The wireless headphones also feature adaptive noise canceling, which lets you stay focused on what you’re listening to, and Ambient Aware technology, which increases the volume of ambient sounds so that you can safely walk busy streets without having to take them off. They can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, with a 10-minute charge replenishing 4 hours of usage, and you won’t mind wearing them for extended periods because of the soft ear cushions and comfortable fabric headband. If you think the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones are perfect for you, they’re available from Best Buy for just $170 after a $30 discount to their original price of $200.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones — $278, was $350

Man wearing Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on top of both Digital Trends’ best headphones and best noise-canceling headphones, as they offer beautiful sound, extreme comfort with an updated design, and excellent noise canceling. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation on, which extends to up to 38 hours if the feature is switched off. The wireless headphones also come with a wear sensor, so they will automatically pause the content that you’re listening to when you remove them, and Sony’s DSEE Extreme, which is music upscaling technology that improves the tracks that you’re playing. If you’d like to experience the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, you can purchase them from Best Buy at $72 off, which brings their price down to just $278 from their original price of $350.

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones — $279, was $329

A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones outdoors with her eyes closed.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones look very similar to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, with the same flat-folding hinges, lightweight but durable construction, and physical controls. However, they feature revised ear cushions that are silky smooth and perfectly comfortable, and they have transitioned from microUSB to USB-C charging. The wireless headphones also offer acoustic noise-canceling, with six microphones and enhanced signal processing to prevent noise from disturbing you, though there’s also an Aware Mode that lets you hear what’s happening in your surroundings. They can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, which only takes 2.5 hours, while a 15-minute charge gets you up to 3 hours of usage, so they won’t be out of commission for long if their battery gets depleted. If you’re sold on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, you should avail yourself of Best Buy’s offer that slashes $50 off their original price of $329, making them more affordable at $279.

