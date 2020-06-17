With many incredible PlayStation 4 games available on the console, bundled with the fact that the critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part II is out very soon, having great audio is paramount. There are many fantastic headsets out there currently on sale that work to immerse you in the library of games the PlayStation 4 has to offer. Perhaps one of the most worthwhile headsets you can obtain is the Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset. Luckily, there’s a bundle currently on sale at Newegg for $70. This makes a huge saving of $30. This makes a huge saving of $30. The package comes with the Sony PS4 Gold Wireless Headset as well as a Fortnite Neo Verse bundle, complete with free shipping.

First of all, the Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset is a brilliant bit of kit. Featuring 7.1 surround sound audio, it manages to perfectly encapsulate the sound design of your favorite games. From the sound of enemy footsteps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to the swing of an ax in God of War, wearing this headset will give you an advantage in the heat of battle. Users can also use the companion app to adjust the audio levels of their experience and create their own custom setups.

Those who wish to fine-tune their settings will have many options on the headset itself. A noise-canceling microphone provides players with crystal clear quality when partying up with friends online. Integrated volume and mic controls also grant an extra degree of control over the way you communicate with other players.

Additionally, the headset is also wireless and merges well with PlayStation’s VR headset to add another level of immersion. Outside of the PlayStation VR, the headset can also be set to work with PCs and Macs. Its extremely comfortable design makes it an easy choice to settle in with, no matter what system you’re using it with, with over-ear cushions pitching in to create the best experience.

The Fortnite Neo Versa bundle comes complete with an exclusive outfit for your character with the Neo Versa outfit and Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling. Players will also receive 2,000 V Bucks, which work as Fortnite‘s in-game currency to purchase multiple new outfits, gliders, pickaxes, emotes, and wraps for their character.

With both the headset and the Fortnite extras, the Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset Bundle is an absolute steal, making it an incredibly attractive value for money proposition and perfect for this release of The Last of Us Part II.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations