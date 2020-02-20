Walmart discounts Sony, Samsung, and LG 4K TVs, up to $1,100 off

Picking the right TV for your entertainment setup is not a simple task, especially with so many great options to choose from. If you have a considerable budget to splash out on some 4K goodness, however, we recommend you stick to high-end models from heavyweight TV brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. You can even score one at a discount if you’re patient enough to sniff out for discounts. To help you out, we’ve gathered here some of the best 4K TV deals going right now on Walmart, reaching up to an incredible $1,100 off.

65-Inch Sony X900F — $1,098 ($1,100 off)

The X900F series carries a full suite of imaging features that work together to deliver an astounding picture performance. It has the Processor X1 Extreme as its core which upgrades each scene to 4K HDR quality, along with an object-based HDR remaster technology that analyzes and optimizes every object to create a realistic picture on screen. The TV also offers support for high-dynamic range (HDR) formats, including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

As if that’s not enough, Sony also packed the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, Triluminos Display, and 4K X-Reality Pro technologies into the TV. Together, they make for vivid and accurate colors, deep blacks, bright whites, as well as crisp and refined details. Those who like action-packed content — whether it be for movies or games — will also appreciate the X-Motion Clarity. This tech flaunts an incredible refresh rate that keeps fast-moving sequences clear, smooth, and with minimal blur.

With a simple interface, this Android TV enables you to look up for apps, shows, and other entertainment with zero hassle. It even has a Voice Search function, built-in Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa compatibility to make your search and device control much more convenient. Sharing of content from your personal device straight to the big screen is also possible with the Chromecast feature.

The Sony X900F is highly rated and recommended by Walmart customers for its great picture performance, amazingly vivid color quality, and value for money. Grab the 65-inch variant now for a sale price of $1,098 and walk away with $1,100 in savings.

65-Inch Samsung Q60R, 2019 model — $898 ($902 off)

Samsung has been a market leader in the television space for a long time now, and one of its premium offerings is QLED. The Q60R, specifically, carries this cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology which brings visuals with bursting images and a dazzling range of more than 1 billion colors. Combined with the Quantum Processor 4K and Quantum HDR 4X, imagery is further upscaled with stunning clarity, sharper details, and more vibrant colors.

The Korea-based tech titan also gave this TV the Motion Rate 240 and Real Game Enhancer. Together, they help deliver smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes. Lifelike visuals are maintained as well all while preventing tearing and stuttering. Its wide-view angle also means easy watching as you get to enjoy awesome visuals no matter where you are seated.

Similar to most Samsung smart TVs, the Q60R comes with the Universal Guide so you can browse through content with ease. It also covers support for Apple ecosystems with its built-in Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. Further convenience and smart functionalities are available through the included OneRemote, Bixby integration, SmartThings feature, as well as Google Home and Alexa compatibility.

With a powerful mix of picture performance and smart functionalities under its belt, the Samsung Q60R truly makes a worthy centerpiece for your living room. Pick up the 65-inch variant on Walmart for only $898, or a staggering $902 below the normal price tag.

LG Class 9 Nano Series, SM9000, 2019 model — $1,097 ($903 off)

Leading TV brand LG may be mostly known for its OLED display, but the company has also been promoting a stellar screen tech called NanoCell. What makes this model beefier compared to regular 4K TVs is the tandem of Nano Accuracy and Nano Color. As the “Nano” moniker suggests, extremely small particles absorb unwanted light wavelengths to further improve the purity of reds, blues, and greens displayed on the screen. The results are superb color vibrancy and image clarity.

This LG 4K TV is powered by the innovative a7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor which is responsible for the overall upscaling of picture quality in terms of images, color, and action. Advanced, cinema-inspired image and sound technologies in the form of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also present which take your watching (and listening) experience to new heights.

The Class 9 series comes with the LG ThinQ A.I. which integrates the smart functionalities of Google Assistant and Alexa. This makes it more convenient for you to search for content to watch as well as control the TV and other compatible devices. You’ll also be able to cast anything from your iPhone or MacBook directly to the TV through the built-in AirPlay 2.

See your entertainment as they are meant to be seen with the Nano magic of the LG Class 9 series. The 65-inch model can be yours at a sale price of $1,097 on Walmart — that’s a hefty savings of $903.

