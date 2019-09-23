If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Sony, check out the previous-model, the WF-1000X. These truly wireless earphones are available on Walmart today at $128 off the normal price. Grab this deal to save on a pair of Sony headphones with noise-cancellation technology.

Get yourself a pair of these Sony WF-1000X noise-canceling wireless earbuds for a discounted price of $149 on Walmart today. That is a sweet 46% cut off its usual $277 price tag. Hurry and place your order now while it’s still available. You can also check out these around-ear headphones deal we recently featured if you’re looking for more audio options.

Enjoy wireless freedom while listening to your music, audiobooks, and podcasts with the Sony WF-1000X. These truly wireless earbuds connect to your smartphone using either Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology or Bluetooth. They fit securely and comfortably in your ears, thanks to the ergonomic earhook design and the included earbuds.

What makes the Sony WF-1000X really stand out over other wireless earbuds is its digital noise cancellation. These wireless earbuds keep the noise out so you can hear your music or the person on the other line as clearly as possible. They even automatically detect your activity and adjust ambient sound settings for you. This is especially helpful for staying aware of your surroundings during your commute. You can also easily personalize how much ambient sound you can hear with the Sony Headphones Connect app. You can also fine-tune the sound tone for every song using the in-app equalizer.

If you constantly find yourself in a noisy environment that keeps you from focusing on your work or fully enjoying your favorite tunes, a pair of noise-canceling headphones can be worth the investment. You can enjoy this feature in a truly wireless form with the Sony WF-1000X. And with Walmart’s $128 discount, you can buy these Sony headphones without breaking the bank. Order yours today while this deal is still live.

