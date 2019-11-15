Amazon lets you save up to $82 on these Sony wireless and ANC headphones

It’s tough to choose the perfect pair of wireless headphones because the options are literally endless, including popular brands like Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, and more. One brand that needs no introduction, which has been in the industry for decades, is Sony. Known for its premium noise-canceling and wireless headphones, over the years the company has never ceased to impress us with the stunning quality and breathtaking acoustic performance of its offerings. We’ve found a couple of irresistible deals on some of the Sony’s finest portable audio equipment: The inexpensive Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones and the superb Sony WH-CH700N noise-canceling headphones.

SONY WH-CH510 – $50

The Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones let you immerse yourself in music courtesy of their on-ear design. Although they don’t provide active noise cancellation, the large earcups effectively block out conversations and low traffic noises, but not enough for particularly loud sounds like plane engine rumble. These headphones weigh 9.8 ounces, measure 7.8 x 6.8 x 1.6 inches when fully open, and are made entirely of plastic. The earcups swivel and fold flat for easy storage, making these the perfect companions for traveling. Along the bottom of the right earcup are the control buttons: Two volume control buttons, the power button, and a USB-C port that supports fast charging. There’s also a hole for the built-in microphone so you can take and make calls without having to get your phone. That’s right — for a pair of headphones worth $50, the WH-CH510 supports voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. You don’t need to take your phone out of your pocket to get a weather update or ask any questions.

When it comes to sound quality, the WH-CH510 offer nothing to write home about. These headphones’ audio performance is pretty straightforward. Nothing gets boosted, so the basses, although good, won’t assault your senses, while the mids and highs sound clear and are finely detailed.

What you’re really paying for when you get the Sony WH-CH510 wireless earphones are their terrific battery life. They may not offer class-leading audio quality, but for their price, they’re a solid pair of headphones that we wholeheartedly recommend. Get them on Amazon today for just $50.

You can get the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones for just $50, $10 less than their normal retail price, on Amazon. If it’s a pair of noise-canceling headphones you want, take a look at the Sony WH-1000XM3 below.

SONY WH-CH700N WITH HEADPHONE STAND AND PHONESUIT POWER BANK – $198

The Sony WH-1000XM3 sports an over-the-ear design that fit both ears snugly while providing an impressive level of noise cancellation. The elliptical earcups are softly padded, while the metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the fit of the headphones for maximum comfort. The cups have a hinge design that adds further comfort and they also swivel flat so you can store them easily inside your bag.

Volume and playback control buttons are located on the left earcup, while power and noise cancellation, as well as the MicroUSB charging port and 3.55mm jack (for wired connectivity), are on the left. The buttons are easy to operate, and the noise-canceling button serves another function: It can be reconfigured to work with Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri via the Sony Headphones Connect app. Incoming texts can be conveniently read to you aloud and you can make phone calls totally hands-free.

These headphones are equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that restores the quality of a compressed music file, and the 40mm drivers deliver deep basses and an amalgam of rich tones. You have the option to fine-tune the headphones through the app, including adjusting the audio levels and digital sound field modes with a variety of presets and EQ settings. There are also modes that you can activate that will make the audio sound like it’s coming from an outdoor stage, club, hall, or arena, thanks to Sony’s VirtualPhones Technology (VPT).

In terms of its noise-canceling capability, the Sony WH-CH700N won’t let you down. These headphones are outfitted with a digital noise-canceling technology that effectively blocks out unwanted noise without affecting the quality of the music. The device also has Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a feature that automatically adjusts the level of noise-canceling frequency depending on where you are, from relatively quieter environments like cafés to far noisier ones such as public transport and airports.

These headphones’ lithium-ion batteries can power them for an impressive 35 hours. They have Quick Charging capability, which provides 60 minutes of playback after a mere 10 minutes of charging. When low on juice, just plug the audio jack from your smartphone to the headphones and carry on listening.

The Sony WH-CH700N usually come with a $280 price tag, but take advantage of Amazon’s deal today and get them for $198 – that’s $82 less. Plus, you’ll also get a brushed aluminum headphone stand and a PhoneSuit power bank. To make the deal even better, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, cutting the price to an incredibly low $148.

The Sony WH-CH510 may not boast audiophile-grade sound quality or active noise-cancellation, but if you just need a pair of no-frills wireless headphones that come at a very reasonable price, you won’t find a more worthwhile option. But if it’s premium sound quality, extraordinary design, and outstanding noise cancellation you’re after, the Sony WH-CH700N has got you covered.

