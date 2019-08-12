Deals

Walmart slashes 35% off these great Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

When it comes to making great headphones, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, and Bose are the leaders of the pack. Each has mastered the art of making audio equipment that would please the ears of any discerning audiophile while adding technological improvements that would set each of their offerings apart. If you’re looking for a pair that comes with active noise cancellation, smart features, and wireless connectivity, the Sony WH-CH700N might interest you.

These wireless headphones boast stellar battery life, a really comfortable fit, extreme portability, smart assistant integration, and best of all, amazing audio quality. Get it on Walmart for a sweet 35% discount. Instead of $200, take the Sony WH-CH700N home for $130.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 sports an over-the-ear design that fit both ears snugly while providing a physical level of noise cancelation. Its elliptical earcups are softly padded, while the metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the fit of the headphones for maximum comfort. The cups have a hinge design that adds further comfort and they also swivel flat so you can store them easily inside your bag.

Volume and playback control buttons are located on the left earcup, while power and noise cancellation, as well as the micro-USB charging port and 3.55mm jack socket (for wired connectivity), are on the left. The buttons are easy to operate, and the noise-canceling button serves another function: It can be reconfigured to work with Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri via the Sony Headphones Connect app. Incoming texts can be conveniently read to you aloud and you can make phone calls totally hands-free.

These headphones are equipped with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that restores the quality of a compressed music file, and its 40mm drivers deliver deep basses and an amalgam of rich tones. You have the option to fine-tune the headphones through the app, like adjusting the audio levels and digital sound field modes with a variety of presets and EQ settings. There are also modes that you can activate that will make the audio sound like it’s coming from an outdoor stage, club, hall, or arena, thanks to Sony’s VirtualPhones Technology (VPT).

In terms of its noise-canceling capability, the Sony WH-CH700N wasn’t a letdown. These headphones are outfitted with a digital noise-canceling technology that effectively blocks out unwanted noise without affecting the quality of the music. It also has Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a feature that automatically adjusts the level of noise-canceling frequency depending on where you are, from relatively quieter environments like cafés to far noisier ones such as public transport and airports.

The Sony WH-CH700N’s lithium-ion batteries can power the headphones for an impressive 35 hours long. It has Quick Charging capability which provides 60 minutes of playback after a mere 10 minutes of charging. When low on juice, just plug the audio jack from your smartphone to the headphones and carry on listening.

With excellent noise cancelation, terrific acoustics, and an array of features that’s hard to beat for the price range, the Sony WH-CH700N stands out in a sea of truly great headphones.

