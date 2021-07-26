Sony WH1000XM3 headphones, our favorites, are $100 off today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for headphones, some brands are always going to be much better than others, like Sony, Bose, or Sennheiser, for example. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best Sony headphone deals, among others.

But one of our favorites is, and has been, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are super comfortable, offer excellent sound quality, and come with a super handy companion app. The best part? Amazon is offering them on sale right now for $100 off, meaning you can get them for $250 with free Prime shipping.

What’s So Great About the Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones?

Caleb said it best in our Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Review, they’re “stellar.” There are no other headphones that serve as a suitable alternative. These are the “best blend of performance, features, and comfort.” Quite frankly, Sony has made an impeccable product.

Starting with the noise cancellation, it’s highly effective, and customizable, too. You can adjust the strength of the mode through the useful mobile app, and choose various settings to match the ambient noise — such as if you’re seated on a train. There are a lot of fun features built-in, like if you cup your hand over the right earcup the music will pause so you can hear what’s happening around you. Swipe and tap controls are also available to make adjusting playback easier and swift.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones offer digital ANC (active noise cancellation) with transparency modes for safety and alertness. A built-in mic allows you to take calls, and talk to a voice assistant like Alexa. Touch controls and a useful mobile app improve the experience even more. Finally, they offer up to 30 hours of playtime per charge.

Normally $350, Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones for $100 off, bringing the price to $250 with free Prime shipping. These are some of the best headphones period, so don’t wait too long and miss out on this deal.

