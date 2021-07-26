  1. Deals
Sony WH1000XM3 headphones, our favorites, are $100 off today

By
Sony WH-1000XM3

If you’re looking for headphones, some brands are always going to be much better than others, like Sony, Bose, or Sennheiser, for example. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best Sony headphone deals, among others.

But one of our favorites is, and has been, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are super comfortable, offer excellent sound quality, and come with a super handy companion app. The best part? Amazon is offering them on sale right now for $100 off, meaning you can get them for $250 with free Prime shipping.

What’s So Great About the Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones?

Caleb said it best in our Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Review, they’re “stellar.” There are no other headphones that serve as a suitable alternative. These are the “best blend of performance, features, and comfort.” Quite frankly, Sony has made an impeccable product.

Starting with the noise cancellation, it’s highly effective, and customizable, too. You can adjust the strength of the mode through the useful mobile app, and choose various settings to match the ambient noise — such as if you’re seated on a train. There are a lot of fun features built-in, like if you cup your hand over the right earcup the music will pause so you can hear what’s happening around you. Swipe and tap controls are also available to make adjusting playback easier and swift.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones offer digital ANC (active noise cancellation) with transparency modes for safety and alertness. A built-in mic allows you to take calls, and talk to a voice assistant like Alexa. Touch controls and a useful mobile app improve the experience even more. Finally, they offer up to 30 hours of playtime per charge.

Normally $350, Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones for $100 off, bringing the price to $250 with free Prime shipping. These are some of the best headphones period, so don’t wait too long and miss out on this deal.

More headphone deals available now

If you want to see what else is out there, we have you covered. We rounded up all of the best offer on headphones, which you’ll find below.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$123 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
