We try not to play favorites, but sometimes we just can’t help it. A quick sweep through some of the best Sony headphone deals will instantly reveal why we’re so fond of certain models. They offer excellent features and quality at a competitive price.

That’s the case with our favorite headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear set. You can grab them for over $70 off today at Best Buy in black, Midnight Blue, and silver. That means the final price is $278 with free shipping. Pure insanity, folks.

Want to know why these Sony headphones are our absolute favorite? Simon Cohen lays it all out in Digital Trends’ Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They’re very comfortable; offer excellent sound quality, exceptional noise-cancellation, decent call quality, and fantastic battery life; and have a ton of handy, customizable features. Sony scrapped aptX and aptX HD this time around, which is the only downside, but they’re still amazing to use, and it does not take away from the premium experience.

The WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and in a pinch, you can toss them on the charger for 10 minutes to get up to five hours of playback. They employ Active Noise Cancellation thanks to Dual Noise Sensor technology and also include a transparency mode and have adaptive sound controls to detect what you’re doing. Edge AI and the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine upscales compressed digital files in real-time to improve your listening experience. You also get touch controls, speak-to-chat, a multipoint Bluetooth connection, and a carrying case bundled with the set.

Best Buy is offering them in three different colors right now for $278 with free shipping. That’s over $71 off the full price ($350) and one of the lowest deals we’ve seen in a while. If you grab them now, you can get them shipped to your home within the next few days. Can’t beat that!

