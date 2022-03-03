  1. Deals
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are $82 off today

Sony WHCH710N Headphones on White Background.

There is a whole group of people who absolutely cannot stand in-ear headphones and have to rely on over-ear headphones instead. And while over-ear headphones tend to have some better features, they are also often quite expensive, at least for a top brand or model. Luckily, Amazon has discounted the excellent Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones down to just $98 from $180, an almost 50% discount!

One of the most significant standout features of these headphones is the noise cancellation, and while not as good as Sony’s acclaimed WH-1000XM4, it’s still pretty excellent compared to other headphones in a similar price range. What’s better is that the headphones are very comfortable to wear, something which Sony manages to do quite well, and allow for enough adjustment to fit well without having extra pressure on the sides of your head. That’s great because the WHCH710N headphones have a massive battery life of up to 35 hours depending on whether you use noise-canceling, so you can wear them for long periods without worrying about comfort or battery life.

As for sound quality, it’s quite good given that they’re Sony headphones, and while they don’t compete with more expensive headphones, it’s about what you’d expect. The WHCH710N headphones use 30mm drivers, which is a bit on the smaller side but still more than enough to provide a good volume and audio fidelity, although the bass suffers somewhat. Besides that, though, the overall convenience is great, having easy Bluetooth pairing and a surprisingly long range, along with the ability to connect through NFC if you’d rather go that route. The headphones also come with a nice carrying case, as well as a USB-C charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable, if you prefer to use a wired connection.

While the Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones won’t knock the more expensive competitors out of the park, they’re a solid set of headphones for the price, and the $82 discount Amazon has on them, bringing them down to $98, is pretty good. Of course, if you want something with a little bit more oomph from Sony, check out our list of Sony headphone deals or our headphone deals from other brands.

