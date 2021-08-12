If you’re looking to buy new headphones, you should be warned — there’s a daunting number of headphone deals that are offered by each retailer, so your patience will be tested if you want to go through all of them. It’s highly recommended that you choose a brand before you start your search, and you can’t go wrong with Sony headphone deals, including the massively popular Sony WH1000-XM4 deals.

Amazon is currently offering discounts for a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, and while they’re not the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are currently Digital Trends’ top choice among the best noise-canceling headphones for 2021, they’re still solid choices. The Sony WH-CH710N are available at $82 off, bringing their price down to $98 from their original price of $180, while the Sony WH-XB900N may be purchased at $148 off, lowering their price to $148 from their original price of $248.

Sony WH-XB900N – $148, was $248

The Sony WH-CH710N offer dependable audio quality, good enough for your daily music and phone calls. Their noise canceling technology comes in the form of Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation, which uses microphones to collect as much external noise as possible, and then acts to block them from reaching your ears.

The integration of voice assistants into the wireless headphones will let you access your preferred one with the press of the action button, so it’s always within your reach without having to take out your smartphone. Sony also promises up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 45 hours if you have noise canceling turned off.

For affordable wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-CH710N. They’re priced even lower with Amazon’s $82 discount that brings their price down to just $98, from their original price of $180. Stocks could go quick though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this chance to buy noise-canceling wireless headphones for less than $100, act fast. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Compared with the Sony WH-CH710N, the Sony WH-XB900N look more premium, and replace most of the buttons with the touchpad on the right earcup. The wireless headphones offer extra bass, and use digital noise canceling technology to block unwanted sounds from your environment. They also automatically pause whatever you’re listening to when you remove the headphones, and you can adjust equalization and toggle noise canceling through Sony’s app.

The Sony WH-XB900N are also compatible with your favorite digital assistants, and if you place your hand over the right earcup, you can activate Quick Attention Mode, which lowers the volume and deactivates noise canceling so you can properly communicate with someone. The wireless headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and just 10 minutes of charging results in 60 minutes of playback.

For a step up from the Sony WH-CH710N, you’ll want to go with the Sony WH-XB900N. Amazon is offering a larger discount for the wireless headphones, slashing their price by $100 to a more affordable $148, from their original price of $248. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists and watching your favorite shows with the Sony WH-XB900N on your head, you shouldn’t waste time — click that Buy Now button immediately.

