Nothing brings your home theater alive — not to mention work, conversations, as well as content on the go — like a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and some of the best examples can be found in these Sony headphone deals. Right now, Amazon is practically giving away Sony noise-canceling headphones, offering $82 off their WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones and an amazing $100 off their WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones. These are some of the cheapest prices at which you’re likely to see these noise-canceling headphones from Sony, so don’t let these deals pass you by.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $98, was $180

These middleweight wireless headphones are superbly comfortable, featuring soft pads for your ears and easy access to the five buttons that control volume levels, allowing you to switch between noise-canceling and ambient functions. The noise-canceling feature of the Sony WH-CH710N Headphones is top-notch, having applied Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation technology, which uses dual microphones in each ear cup to adapt to the environment around you — whether you want to hear some ambient noise or shut it out completely. Compounding the utility of this feature is excellent sound quality due to 30mm drivers and a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz. On top of all this, the battery gives you an estimated 35 hours of playback time with noise-canceling on and 45 hours without it. Add to this phenomenally responsive Bluetooth technology and near-field communication, and you have some ultra-versatile noise-canceling headphones for next to nothing — right now at Amazon.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $148, was $248

Unless you absolutely need Sony’s highest-end headphone models, the Sony WH-XB900N could be the wireless, noise-canceling headphones for you. These headphones are subtly designed with thin lines and a clean look — and they operate even better than they look. Sony has pumped these headphones up with extra bass and has narrowed in on the noise-canceling features so that you can allow in exactly how much noise you want, right down to zero. There’s hands-free calling with the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a touch sensor to play or pause music, adjust volume, or answer calls. There’s a quick-attention mode so that you can join live conversations without taking your headphones off, and you can summon Alexa or Google Assistant with just a touch. On top of all this, there’s up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, which means you can plug these headphones in at night and then not worry about charging again all day long or longer. It’s hard to imagine better noise-canceling headphones for this little money.

