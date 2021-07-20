  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is handing out Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for next to nothing

By

Nothing brings your home theater alive — not to mention work, conversations, as well as content on the go — like a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and some of the best examples can be found in these Sony headphone deals. Right now, Amazon is practically giving away Sony noise-canceling headphones, offering $82 off their WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones and an amazing $100 off their WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones. These are some of the cheapest prices at which you’re likely to see these noise-canceling headphones from Sony, so don’t let these deals pass you by.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $98, was $180

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Nick Woodard/Digital Trends

These middleweight wireless headphones are superbly comfortable, featuring soft pads for your ears and easy access to the five buttons that control volume levels, allowing you to switch between noise-canceling and ambient functions. The noise-canceling feature of the Sony WH-CH710N Headphones is top-notch, having applied Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation technology, which uses dual microphones in each ear cup to adapt to the environment around you — whether you want to hear some ambient noise or shut it out completely. Compounding the utility of this feature is excellent sound quality due to 30mm drivers and a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz. On top of all this, the battery gives you an estimated 35 hours of playback time with noise-canceling on and 45 hours without it. Add to this phenomenally responsive Bluetooth technology and near-field communication, and you have some ultra-versatile noise-canceling headphones for next to nothing — right now at Amazon.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $148, was $248

Unless you absolutely need Sony’s highest-end headphone models, the Sony WH-XB900N could be the wireless, noise-canceling headphones for you. These headphones are subtly designed with thin lines and a clean look — and they operate even better than they look. Sony has pumped these headphones up with extra bass and has narrowed in on the noise-canceling features so that you can allow in exactly how much noise you want, right down to zero. There’s hands-free calling with the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a touch sensor to play or pause music, adjust volume, or answer calls. There’s a quick-attention mode so that you can join live conversations without taking your headphones off, and you can summon Alexa or Google Assistant with just a touch. On top of all this, there’s up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, which means you can plug these headphones in at night and then not worry about charging again all day long or longer. It’s hard to imagine better noise-canceling headphones for this little money.

More headphone deals

Looking for a different approach to listening to your music on the go or enjoying your home theater? Check out these headphone deals we’ve rounded up below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$160 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$480 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Staples deals and sales for July 2021

Staples Store

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get major price cut at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 with blue aluminum and deep navy sport band

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go cyber monday 2020 staples

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for July 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Refurbished Dell laptops are 45% off this week with this coupon code

Dell Latitude 7280 laptop open with angled view

Why you need to buy this cordless vacuum today

roborock h7 both vacuum cleaner and mop cordless lifestyle 3 of 4

Hurry! $500 off Dell Latitude laptops right now!

Dell Latitude 3510 Laptop

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for July 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for July 2021

best apple watch deals

You won’t believe this Dell XPS 13 deal

xps 13 deal dell july 2021 2020

These GIANT 4K TVs are practically free at Walmart today

tcl 65 inch 4k tv lg deal walmart july 2021