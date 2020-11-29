Cyber Monday deals are finally here, even before the day itself, and the deals are even better than expected. Right now, Amazon has marked down some of its most popular products, including the Sony WHCH710N/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones. Now discounted to just $88 — a more than 50% price cut — this may just be the best wireless headphone deal on the market today.

Discounts on any pair of top-of-the-line wireless headphones are rare — especially one as steep as $112 off. These headphones offer fantastic quality and advanced features from a reliable brand, which means you’ll be hard-pressed to find them this cheap again anytime soon. You’ll want to buy now while this Cyber Monday steal lasts.

With the Sony CH710N wireless headphones, the Dual Noise Sensor Technology automatically senses your environment to make for adaptable and effective noise cancellation. Or, if you prefer, switch on the Ambient Sound mode to let in important sounds from the world around you. The wireless Bluetooth connects to any device with just one simple touch and allows for hands-free calls and voice assistant controls. Plus, you don’t ever have to worry about the battery’s longevity, as it promises up to 35 hours of listening from a single charge. It offers a fantastic design as well, with adjustable metal sliders and soft oval-shaped earpads that help make long-term listening even more comfortable.

This is just one of many excellent Cyber Monday headphone deals available right now. If you’re looking to stay wireless but want a pair of on-ear headphones that are a bit more advanced, consider buying the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones instead. They’re only $119 on Amazon for Cyber Monday now and offer 40 hours of playtime from one charge as well as premium sound quality and noise cancellation. Although in a similar price range to Sony’s CH710N, the somewhat higher price tag reflects their more advanced features.

More Headphone deals available now

With this year’s Cyber Monday deals just kicking off, you’ll want to keep an eye on Amazon and competing retailers for many fantastic deals like this one. Many top-notch headphones — wireless and otherwise — are sure to be discounted throughout the day, and you won’t want to miss out on the chance to save big.

