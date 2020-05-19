This Sony 4K TV just got a massive $500 price cut for Memorial Day

If, like many people, you’ve been spending more time indoors in the past few months, you might have noticed that your TV setup could use an upgrade. Maybe the old television you have now is a bit long in the tooth, or maybe you just realized that it’s time for a proper 4K TV (or even a full-fledged home theater setup). If so, you’re in luck: Memorial Day sales are already here and Dell is getting in on the deals early, offering discounts of up to $500 on all sizes of the excellent Sony X800H 4K TV.

49-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $598 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) 55-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $750 ($248 off)

— ($248 off) 65-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $900 ($298 off)

— ($298 off) 75-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $1,398 ($400 off)

— ($400 off) 85-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $1,998 ($500 off)

The X800H series is part of Sony’s lineup of new 4K TVs for 2020. Along with Ultra HD resolution, HDR, and Wi-Fi connectivity — things that are now pretty much standard on modern televisions — the Sony X800H 4K TV also features support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and 4K X-Reality Pro technology that upscales non-UHD legacy media (meaning your older content, such as DVDs, won’t look so blurry and pixelated on the higher-resolution display).

The Sony X800H 4K TVs boast an impressive suite of smart connectivity features, too: These are Android televisions, so they come loaded with Google Assistant (with voice control functions accessible via the built-in microphone on the included smart remote). You can also stream content from an Android device directly to the TV with Google Chromecast, but if you’re more of an iOS type of person, the Sony X800H TVs also support Apple AirPlay, giving you the same screen-sharing capabilities that Android users have. If you have an Alexa device such as an Echo speaker, the TV is compatible with those, as well.

All in all, the Sony X800H is an excellent all-around 4K smart TV that isn’t prohibitively expensive, and Dell’s ongoing Memorial Day deals give you the chance to score one of these new 2020 televisions for even cheaper no matter what size you need. If that doesn’t scratch your itch, though, then be sure to check out all the other 4K TV deals on offer right now from other retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations