Don’t wait until Prime Day — shop this 50-inch 4K TV deal NOW

Prime Day is just around the corner, it officially kicks off on June 21 and June 22, but we’re so close we can almost taste it! There are so many Prime Day deals that are available already from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

Walmart is not to be outdone on the deals front and has launched its own Walmart Prime Day deals and is offering a crazy discount on the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (50S435) which drops nearly $160 off the normal price, bringing it to $320. That is a heck of a deal for this TV that offers high-def streaming right out of the box!

The TCL 50-inch 4-Series Class 4K UHD TV doesn’t just handle ultra-high-definition content, it includes the Roku streaming ecosystem baked right in. The TCL 3-Series made our list of the best Roku TVs for 2021, and the 4-Series is a big step up.

You get access to hundreds of thousands of streaming movies and TV shows through all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Just plug it in, connect to your home Wi-Fi network, and go. It supports HDR, has a 4K Creative Pro upscaling engine to make older content look fantastic, and has a 120 Hertz effective refresh rate for fluid action.

The TCL 50-inch 4-Series has 4 HDMI inputs, one of which supports eARC to sync audio and video. It includes dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and there’s an Ethernet port as well if you want a faster and more reliable wired connection. An advanced digital TV tuner allows you to watch dozens of local and live TV broadcasts, and you don’t have to hook up a coaxial cable. Voice controls work with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google allowing you to control the TV with voice commands and call-outs. You can tell your assistant of choice to search for content, open an app, and much more.

Walmart is offering the TCL 50-inch 4-Series Class 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (50S435) for $320, which is nearly $160 off the full price of $480. That’s a great deal for this Wi-Fi-ready TV in a perfect size that you can add to just about any room in your home.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals available now

Looking for a bigger TV, a different brand, or something else altogether? No problem! There are loads of Prime Day 4K TV deals available thanks to Amazon. We rounded up some of the best ones below, so take a look!

