55-inch 4K TVs are super cheap at Walmart today

Looking for a new 4K TV for your home? Whether you’re replacing an existing TV or adding one to your man cave, lady lounge, kids’ room, or den, you can save big when you check out the Walmart TV deals going on right now. Enjoy major markdowns on 4K TVs when you shop now. Choose the TCL 55 inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV for just $398, marked down $51 from its regular price of $449. Or save big when you go big with the TCL 55 inch Class 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700 to just $600 during this sale. Whichever you choose, you’ll get beautiful, crystal clear picture for watching or gaming, plus access to all of your favorite streaming services with Roku. Want even better sound quality? Check out the soundbar deals going on today to round out your home theater experience.
TCL 55 inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $398, was $449
Right now, you can get the TCL 55 inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV for just $398 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $51 off of the regularly marked price of $449. This TV features an extra-large 55-inch display in illuminating 4K picture quality. HDR technology delivers an immersive, lifelike viewing experience for all of your favorite movies and games. Use the personalized home screen to access over half a million streaming TV shows and movies from your favorite streaming services. The super simple remote is included so you can easily access everything you want to watch while controlling picture, volume, and more with touch or voice control options.
TCL 55 inch Class 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $600, was $700
Perfect for your den or family room, this TCL 55 inch Class 5-Series 4K TV is on sale now at Walmart for just $600. That’s $100 off the regularly marked price of $700. This smart TV features 4K Dolby Vision HDR for an incredible viewing experience. The Auto Game Mode optimizes adjustments for a better, faster gaming experience. Stream hundreds of thousands of movies and shows with Roku and your favorite streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and more. 4 HDMI input ports let you connect all of your consoles and accessories at one time. Order it now and get free shipping.
More 4K TV Deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 4K TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV$1,377 $1,797
55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV$600 $800
55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV$1,800 $2,300
55-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV$730 $850
