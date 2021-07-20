These GIANT 4K TVs are practically free at Walmart today

For anyone looking for a great deal on massive 4K TVs, we’ve got the offers for you. Right now, Walmart has cut the price significantly on two different models of 4K TV depending on your budget. It’s possible to save $300 on a TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV or $200 on a LG 65-inch Class 4K TV making this an ideal time to enjoy all the benefits that come from a big-screen experience at home. Whether this is your first 4K TV or the latest acquisition, you’ll be delighted with the performance of both of these TVs, especially at this price. Read on while we take you through them. And don’t forget — these are just some of the best 4K TV deals out there right now with plenty of others to suit every budget and need.

TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $700, was $1,000

Ordinarily priced at $1,000, this TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is down to just $700, which is an awesome price for this size of 4K TV. While this specific model doesn’t feature in our look at the best 4K TVs, TCL is a brand that we’re big fans of in the TV world. And this model is pretty feature-rich at the price. It has 4 HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC socket so you can easily hook up all your favorite devices as well as sync audio and video sources better. There’s Wi-Fi and Ethernet support for convenience, along with voice controls, and a simple to use personalized home screen so you can negotiate its smart features quickly and effectively. It’s a solid all-rounder for the price.

LG 65-inch Class 4K TV — $997, was $1,200

With just over $200 off, this LG 65-inch Class 4K TV is good enough we’d expect to see it feature in our look at the best 4K TVs under $1,000. For the price, you get a ton of great features. At its simplest, this 4K TV offers 4 HDMI inputs for added convenience along with 1 eARC socket, but it does so much more. That’s because it uses LG’s NanoCell technology for a superior picture alongside a powerful α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K that performs wonders at enhancing the picture of everything you’re watching. With LG’s webOS one of the best ways to navigate anything on a smart TV, it’s a breeze to use with extra features such as Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos support, and variable refresh rate compatibility meaning the picture looks great with everything you watch. If you can stretch a little further, this is the 4K TV for you.

