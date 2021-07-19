  1. Deals
Can’t afford a Sony 4K TV? Try these 4K TV deals instead

By
TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV angled view

TVs are expensive, especially when you get into the 4K UHD and 8K UHD categories, or when you dabble with well-known brand names like Sony. Because of that, many of us wait for some excellent 4K TV deals to come around, before upgrading, getting a new TV, or making that big purchase. Every so often, however, a deal drops that you just need to jump on.

Several of those deals are available right now, at Walmart, which is offering sizable discounts on the TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV in different sizes. They’re virtually the same, with identical features and specs, except for the screen size. The TCL 43-inch is $348 or over $80 off. The TCL 55-inch is $530. Finally, the TCL 65-inch is $698 or $300 off. Availability is limited on all three sizes, so act soon if you want one.

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV comes in several sizes, including 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. There are some minor differences, but for the most part, they are virtually the same.

All of them include the Roku smart TV system built-in with 4K UHD streaming and access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows. Right out of the box you can install and play your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. The voice-enabled remote control allows you to search for content, modify playback, or even change TV inputs with voice commands.

Where they differ most is the connectivity. The 43-inch has 3 HDMI inputs, 1 of which is ARC-ready. The 55-inch has 3 HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, and 1 is ARC-ready. Finally, the 65-inch has 4 HDMI inputs, with 1 ARC-ready. They are all VESA-mount compatible, as well. The 43-inch and 55-inch use a 200x200mm configuration, while the larger 65-inch uses a 300x300mm configuration.

Ultimately, they are highly-capable Smart TVs available at a budget-friendly price. If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade or grab a new TV, now’s the perfect opportunity. Normally $430, the TCL 43-inch is $348 or over $80 off. The TCL 55-inch is $530. Normally $1,000, the TCL 65-inch is $698 or $300 off. Availability is limited on all three sizes, so act soon if you want one. Free two-day delivery is included with all of them.

More 4K TV deals available now

If you want either a different brand or a different size, there are plenty of TV deals available right now. We rounded up the best ones and included them below. Check them out!

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target
