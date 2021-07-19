Can’t afford a Sony 4K TV? Try these 4K TV deals instead

TVs are expensive, especially when you get into the 4K UHD and 8K UHD categories, or when you dabble with well-known brand names like Sony. Because of that, many of us wait for some excellent 4K TV deals to come around, before upgrading, getting a new TV, or making that big purchase. Every so often, however, a deal drops that you just need to jump on.

Several of those deals are available right now, at Walmart, which is offering sizable discounts on the TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV in different sizes. They’re virtually the same, with identical features and specs, except for the screen size. The TCL 43-inch is $348 or over $80 off. The TCL 55-inch is $530. Finally, the TCL 65-inch is $698 or $300 off. Availability is limited on all three sizes, so act soon if you want one.

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV comes in several sizes, including 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. There are some minor differences, but for the most part, they are virtually the same.

All of them include the Roku smart TV system built-in with 4K UHD streaming and access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows. Right out of the box you can install and play your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. The voice-enabled remote control allows you to search for content, modify playback, or even change TV inputs with voice commands.

Where they differ most is the connectivity. The 43-inch has 3 HDMI inputs, 1 of which is ARC-ready. The 55-inch has 3 HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, and 1 is ARC-ready. Finally, the 65-inch has 4 HDMI inputs, with 1 ARC-ready. They are all VESA-mount compatible, as well. The 43-inch and 55-inch use a 200x200mm configuration, while the larger 65-inch uses a 300x300mm configuration.

Ultimately, they are highly-capable Smart TVs available at a budget-friendly price. If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade or grab a new TV, now’s the perfect opportunity. Normally $430, the TCL 43-inch is $348 or over $80 off. The TCL 55-inch is $530. Normally $1,000, the TCL 65-inch is $698 or $300 off. Availability is limited on all three sizes, so act soon if you want one. Free two-day delivery is included with all of them.

More 4K TV deals available now

If you want either a different brand or a different size, there are plenty of TV deals available right now. We rounded up the best ones and included them below. Check them out!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations