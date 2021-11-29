  1. Deals
The Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deal is the $200 Fitbit Sense

Sakshi Udavant
Looking to up your fitness game? Well, here’s the best Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday deal for you: The Fitbit Sense is available at $200, which is $100 off from its original price of $300. It’s rare to find such a gem of a deal, so we recommend grabbing it today before it’s gone. Want to check out more offers? Here are the best Cyber Monday deals you can snag this holiday season. Love smartwatches, but don’t want to go for a Fitbit? Here are the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals to check out. 

Today’s best Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday deal

Fitbit Sense on Wrist

Why Buy:

  • Wide variety of health and fitness trackers
  • Intuitive to use
  • Voice assistant enabled
  • Comes with a Premium membership 

The Fitbit Sense tracks a wide variety of health metrics including heart rate, sleep quality, steps, blood oxygen level, temperature, and more to offer a comprehensive view of your performance. It includes an on-wrist EDA Scan app to detect stress levels for a better understanding of how your body is coping. The device offers you a daily readiness score based on these measures so you can decide if you need more exercise or rest. All this data is graphically represented in the Fitbit app on the health dashboard for easy understanding, so even beginners can use the device.

On top of these health functions, Fitbit Sense also plays music, offers smartphone notifications, tracks different types of workouts, enables Fitbit Pay, and even lets you connect with your friends. All these features together offer a well-rounded platform for managing your health and social life. The Fitbit Sense is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can perform several functions hands-free. The device currently comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership for new Premium users, which adds to the value of this already lucrative deal. 

Looking at all these features broadly, it may not be the best possible smartwatch with all the features in the world, but it has most functions people need on a day-to-day basis. It also has some great advanced features for people who really want to home in on their health metrics. The best part? It’s now available at $100 off — which is rare, so don’t miss out. Jump on this deal now while the stocks last. 

When does this Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday deal end?

Cyber Monday deals last till midnight, but we wouldn’t recommend waiting that long. Hot-selling items like Fitbit Sense tend to sell out fast. A report from Adobe Analytics shows that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up around 124%, so there’s more risk now. There’s also the possibility that the offer ends early, so the longer you wait, the more you increase the risk of missing out on this amazing Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday deal. Our advice? Don’t wait. Buy now. Snag this deal while the stocks last because who knows when you’ll get the Fitbit Sense for $100 off again?

