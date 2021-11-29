  1. Deals
This Dell Windows 11 laptop is ONLY $200 for Cyber Monday 2021

With Cyber Monday deals in full swing, you are probably on the hunt for an affordable, everyday laptop for school and work. You might be looking for something with a sturdy design, decent specifications, and great value. Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we’ve seen this year have been from Dell, which has many great laptops across different price ranges. If you’re looking for your next daily driver, then Dell laptop Cyber Monday deals will certainly deliver. Right now, you can pick up a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with Windows 11 for just $200, which is a massive $189 off the original price of $389. The availability of this deal is limited, so make sure to pick it up as soon as you can!

One of the reasons why Dell is at the top of our list of the best laptop brands is the consistently excellent quality of its laptops, from budget devices to premium products. While it’s certainly not the most powerful laptop around, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great device that fits many different use cases. It’s equipped with an Intel Celeron N series processor, 4GB of memory, a 128GB solid-state drive, and a big 15.6-inch HD display. That’s plenty of power for many tasks, such as browsing the web, creating and editing documents, watching videos, and chatting using Microsoft Teams. If you use the laptop for homework, you’ll appreciate the expansive keyboard with a number pad, large touchpad, and lift hinge that raises the screen to a more ergonomic angle.

It also comes with Windows 11 straight out of the box, so you can enjoy all the improvements and get quick updates with new features. The spacious 15.6-inch screen also benefits from Windows 11’s excellent multitasking support, so you can have multiple windows side by side when you’re working on research papers. The battery life lasts for a solid amount of time, and if you ever need additional juice, Dell’s ExpressCharge capabilities let you recharge your laptop by up to 80% in just an hour. There are also plenty of ports for you to plug into, including three USB slots, an SD card reader, and a full-sized HDMI port.

Whether you’re a student looking for a laptop on a tight budget or a small-business owner who needs an extra laptop in the workplace, this is an excellent option. You can pick it up right now for a rock-bottom price of $200. There’s limited stock of this laptop available, so hit that “Buy Now” button before they run out!

