Digital Trends
Deals

Udemy is offering all of its online courses for just $10, and some for free

By and
udemy free online courses cyber sale learnin

Whether you want to design your own website, build a fashion portfolio, improve at Excel or simply learn about personal finance, Udemy has thousands of online courses to offer. Udemy’s courses will help you reach your goals through its offer of lifetime access to guided videos, articles, and resources. If you find yourself with extra time during the holidays, why not devote some of it to learning a new skill? Online courses for just $10 each is a major steal, but you have to hurry because this Cyber Monday sale ends today.

Some skills you just don’t learn in college. Personal development goals such as learning how to start a side hustle, personal branding, and productivity. are super achievable through online lessons. Besides, who has the money to take a college-level course anymore? If you miss scholarly lectures from college but don’t miss the high tuition attached browse Udemy for the tools to educate yourself.

Along with learning a new skill, you can also hone in on a skill you already know, Udemy provides you with tools to improve your talent in web developing or marketing. Nowadays, you can never know enough about Photoshop or website building. And if there are some artistic skills that you wish you could spend more time doing, don’t stay in a creative rut; learn how to mix music or get into drawing.

This is a huge opportunity to take advantage of a deal that you won’t regret. If you think about how expensive college courses are, even the online ones, paying $10 for something you actually want to learn is one of the best deals you’ll see all day. If you’re strapped for cash, however, and don’t want to fork over the dough to better educate yourself, Udemy also offers a wide variety of free online courses to choose from as well.

Best free online courses

We’ve gathered a few of the best free online courses Udemy has to offer, but there are hundreds to choose from. Whatever you’re trying to learn something new this holiday season, or just make good on last year’s New Year’s resolutions, these free online classes can help you out. And if you don’t see something you like, you can gain access to some of the more premium courses and lectures for just $10.

  • Learn how to be a better presenter: Unless you’re already an established public speaker, chances are pretty good you could do with a few extra pointers.
  • A how-to guide in HTML: Learn the language of the web from the ground up, absolutely free.
  • Photoshop in-depth guide: Get deep-dive lectures explaining each and every tool within Photoshop. Please note that you will need to already have Photoshop.
  • Photography 101: Learn to become a legit photographer with this great how-to guide for learning the ins and outs of DSLR cameras.
  • Piano Grooves: Have you thought about taking up the piano? This free guide comes with 8 lectures to teach you some basic grooves.

Start Learning Today

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from on our updated Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need
home gym fitness gear deals walmart yoga
Deals

Build your own home gym with discounted fitness gear from Walmart

A home gym is an easy way to squeeze in a workout in your own time. With just a few pieces of equipment you can build your own home gym. If you're ready to invest in your fitness goals, start with these discounted items from Walmart.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Tile Mate holiday deals
Deals

Never lose keys again: Tile Mate trackers are up to 50% off for the holidays

Need to keep tabs on your stuff? Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth item trackers, and the keychain-sized Tile Mate is one of our favorites. Through the entire holiday season, Tile is offering its Mate item tracker for as much as 65…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart ninja professional blender deal smooth
Deals

This Walmart deal gets you a Ninja Professional blender for just $45

Unless you're constantly making margaritas and smoothies, you really shouldn't be spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy Vitamix blender. Especially when you can get this Ninja Professional blender for just $45 at Walmart right now!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals keep on rolling out with more TVs and laptops

Walmart is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with offers on iPhones, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and lots of other technology items that will be available throughout the day.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cyber week deals digital trends monday 2018 feature
Deals

Best Cyber Week deals: Echo devices, 4K TVs, and iPads are still on sale

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we've found the best deals. If you missed your chance to save big on Cyber Monday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and outdoor gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Apple, Bose, and more

We dove deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. Find Apple iPads, Bose headphones, 4K TVs, Roombas, and more with the best Cyber Week deals for Thursday, November 29.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best extended Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber week vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
iRobot Roomba
Deals

The 10 best robot vacuum deals you can grab before Cyber Week ends

We've found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. These Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170 on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones
Deals

The premium Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones are on sale for $200

High-end head-fi is expensive, but if you're someone who wears headphones a lot, then it's worth it to invest in premium cans. The Master & Dynamic MH40 are one such pair of high-end headphones, and they're on sale now on Amazon for $200.
Posted By Lucas Coll