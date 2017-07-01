Gain pro-level photography skills with Ultimate Photography and Photoshop Bundle

Compact digital and phone cameras have made it easy for average users to snap high-quality photos on the go, but for pros, the old-school manual camera still reigns supreme. Modern technologies like digital single-lens reflex cameras have greatly enhanced the world of professional photography, and if you want to jump into this as a hobby or even as a potential paid career, then our Ultimate Photography and Photoshop Bundle can get you started.

Developed by accredited photography and Photoshop professionals, this comprehensive 30-hour package will bring you from beginner to expert. The lesson plan is broken down into three main courses: The first will help you master the manual DSLR camera by teaching you the ins and outs of this powerful platform. You’ll learn basic fundamentals like exposure, landscape and night photography, and more, along with specific techniques for shooting portraits, art, and aerial photos.

The second lesson will build on the foundation established in the first course, expanding your knowledge of professional photography. Along with teaching you some more advanced camera techniques, this course will show you how to create, legalize, and market your own successful photography business, setting you on your way to paid gigs.

Becoming an expert photographer doesn’t end with mastering your camera, however. Another vital tool is Adobe Photoshop, and the third and final course will teach you everything you need to know about perfecting your high-quality photos with this powerful software. This lesson will help you create magazine-quality work by building such skills as layering, fixing up subjects’ faces, and other editing techniques to make your photographs ready for publishing.

Altogether, the course material included in the Ultimate Photography and Photoshop Bundle has a value of $799 if purchased separately, but you can score lifetime access to this material for just $25 from the DT Shop. The low price and 15-day satisfaction guarantee makes this an excellent and risk-free way to jump into a fun new hobby or even kick-start a paid photography career.

Buy it on the DT Shop