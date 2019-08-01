Share

Under Armour is an iconic sportswear brand, but this U.S.-based maker of athletic clothing also offers a ton of great bags and accessories. As we head into the dog days of summer with a new school year around the corner, now’s the time to be shopping for back-to-school deals on backpacks, and Under Armour’s August sale is a great place to start looking. This promo lets you take an extra 25% off of already-discounted Outlet items when you spend $100 or more with the checkout code HOT25.

Below, we’ve scooped up a large handful of the backpack deals from the Under Armour Outlet sale and have highlighted a few of our favorites as well. Each one is marked down through Sunday, August 11, giving you less than two weeks to jump on these backpack deals and save big on some new brand-name gear. Our picks include something for just about everyone, but if you want to see the rest of the Outlet mark-downs (which also features clothing and accessories), you can shop the whole sale here.

Under Armour Backpack Deals

Hustle 3.0 Backpack – $29 ($26 off)

$29 ($26 off) Storm Contender Backpack – $39 ($41 off)

$39 ($41 off) Recruit 2.0 Backpack – $38 ($27 off)

– $38 ($27 off) Storm Recruit Backpack – $32 ($33 off)

– $32 ($33 off) Roland Backpack – $23 ($17 off)

– $23 ($17 off) Expandable Backpack – $17 ($18 off)

– $17 ($18 off) Coalition 2.0 Backpack – $54 ($56 off)

– $54 ($56 off) Guardian Backpack – $56 ($44 off)

– $56 ($44 off) Sportstyle Backpack – $28 ($32 off)

– $28 ($32 off) Downtown Pack – $37 ($38 off)

– $37 ($38 off) Pursuit of Victory Gear Bag – $68 ($52 off)

– $68 ($52 off) Pro Series Rock Backpack – $122 ($128 off)

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack

The Hustle 3.0 is Under Armour’s top-selling backpack owing to the versatile design that makes it feel just at home on campus as it is on the hiking trail. Several generous compartments provide plenty of space for all your stuff (with a combined capacity of 30 liters), while its durable and waterproof polyester with UA Storm technology keeps your gear safe from the elements.

It’s only in stock in the white and gray color scheme right now, but the Under Armour back-to-school promo knocks the Hustle 3.0 backpack from it’s already discounted price of $39 down to $29 ($26 off) when you spend $100 or more and use the checkout code HOT25.

Under Armour Roland Backpack

For a compact pack that’s just as fit for the gym as it is for walking around town, check out the Roland. The Under Armour Roland backpack has a simple and understated style, and despite its deceptively small size, it offers enough space for books, clothes, a laptop (via the included sleeve) in the main compartment, along with a large outside pocket for other EDC items.

The Roland backpack can be yours for just $23 during Under Armour’s back-to-school sale; note, however, that not all colors are on sale.

Under Armour Guardian Backpack

The Under Armour Guardian is all business. This military-style backpack gives you five zippered compartments, two laptop sleeves, and MOLLE webbing on the front panel for attaching things like carabiners or additional pouches. The shoulder straps and back panel are made with Under Armour’s Charged Cushioning technology for extra comfort and load-bearing support, as well.

The Guardian is a good value for a professional-grade backpack that can handle just about anything you can throw at it: The Under Armour back-to-school sale knocks $44 off, letting you grab this pack for $56.

Under Armour Downtown Pack

Most of Under Armour’s stuff is pretty sporty, but the Downtown Pack offers a more subtle take on modern style. This backpack still has all of the up-to-date design touches of an Under Armour backpack, though, including water-resistant polyester construction, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, reflective webbing for safety in low light, and a special compartment lined with odor- and bacteria-neutralizing material (in other words, a place for you to keep sweaty workout clothes from stinking up your other stuff).

The Downtown Pack is as affordable as it is stylish, too, at just $37 for the duration of the Under Armour back-to-school promotion.

Under Armour Pro Series Rock Backpack

The Pro Series Rock backpack might be the ultimate Under Armour gear bag. Its 35-liter capacity and super-tough waxed canvas construction allow this pack to easily perform double duty as both a school backpack and a three-day hiking pack, while a plethora of external compartments, cinch straps, and a generous main compartment with full flip-open lid all give you tons of space for books, electronics, and athletic gear.

The Under Armour Pro Series Rock backpack is also the best deal of the back-to-school sale, ringing in at just $122 with code HOT25 and saving you $128 off of its normal $250 price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

