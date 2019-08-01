Deals

Under Armour sale cuts extra 25% off backpacks for all your back-to-school needs

Lucas Coll
By

Under Armour is an iconic sportswear brand, but this U.S.-based maker of athletic clothing also offers a ton of great bags and accessories. As we head into the dog days of summer with a new school year around the corner, now’s the time to be shopping for back-to-school deals on backpacks, and Under Armour’s August sale is a great place to start looking. This promo lets you take an extra 25% off of already-discounted Outlet items when you spend $100 or more with the checkout code HOT25.

Below, we’ve scooped up a large handful of the backpack deals from the Under Armour Outlet sale and have highlighted a few of our favorites as well. Each one is marked down through Sunday, August 11, giving you less than two weeks to jump on these backpack deals and save big on some new brand-name gear. Our picks include something for just about everyone, but if you want to see the rest of the Outlet mark-downs (which also features clothing and accessories), you can shop the whole sale here.

Under Armour Backpack Deals

  • Hustle 3.0 Backpack $29 ($26 off)
  • Storm Contender Backpack $39 ($41 off)
  • Recruit 2.0 Backpack – $38 ($27 off)
  • Storm Recruit Backpack – $32 ($33 off)
  • Roland Backpack – $23 ($17 off)
  • Expandable Backpack – $17 ($18 off)
  • Coalition 2.0 Backpack – $54 ($56 off)
  • Guardian Backpack – $56 ($44 off)
  • Sportstyle Backpack – $28 ($32 off)
  • Downtown Pack – $37 ($38 off)
  • Pursuit of Victory Gear Bag – $68 ($52 off)
  • Pro Series Rock Backpack – $122 ($128 off)

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack

under armour backpack sale

The Hustle 3.0 is Under Armour’s top-selling backpack owing to the versatile design that makes it feel just at home on campus as it is on the hiking trail. Several generous compartments provide plenty of space for all your stuff (with a combined capacity of 30 liters), while its durable and waterproof polyester with UA Storm technology keeps your gear safe from the elements.

It’s only in stock in the white and gray color scheme right now, but the Under Armour back-to-school promo knocks the Hustle 3.0 backpack from it’s already discounted price of $39 down to $29 ($26 off) when you spend $100 or more and use the checkout code HOT25.

Under Armour Roland Backpack

under armour backpack sale

For a compact pack that’s just as fit for the gym as it is for walking around town, check out the Roland. The Under Armour Roland backpack has a simple and understated style, and despite its deceptively small size, it offers enough space for books, clothes, a laptop (via the included sleeve) in the main compartment, along with a large outside pocket for other EDC items.

The Roland backpack can be yours for just $23 during Under Armour’s back-to-school sale; note, however, that not all colors are on sale.

Under Armour Guardian Backpack

under armour backpack sale

The Under Armour Guardian is all business. This military-style backpack gives you five zippered compartments, two laptop sleeves, and MOLLE webbing on the front panel for attaching things like carabiners or additional pouches. The shoulder straps and back panel are made with Under Armour’s Charged Cushioning technology for extra comfort and load-bearing support, as well.

The Guardian is a good value for a professional-grade backpack that can handle just about anything you can throw at it: The Under Armour back-to-school sale knocks $44 off, letting you grab this pack for $56.

Under Armour Downtown Pack

Under Armour waterproof backpack deals

Most of Under Armour’s stuff is pretty sporty, but the Downtown Pack offers a more subtle take on modern style. This backpack still has all of the up-to-date design touches of an Under Armour backpack, though, including water-resistant polyester construction, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, reflective webbing for safety in low light, and a special compartment lined with odor- and bacteria-neutralizing material (in other words, a place for you to keep sweaty workout clothes from stinking up your other stuff).

The Downtown Pack is as affordable as it is stylish, too, at just $37 for the duration of the Under Armour back-to-school promotion.

Under Armour Pro Series Rock Backpack

under armour backpack sale

The Pro Series Rock backpack might be the ultimate Under Armour gear bag. Its 35-liter capacity and super-tough waxed canvas construction allow this pack to easily perform double duty as both a school backpack and a three-day hiking pack, while a plethora of external compartments, cinch straps, and a generous main compartment with full flip-open lid all give you tons of space for books, electronics, and athletic gear.

The Under Armour Pro Series Rock backpack is also the best deal of the back-to-school sale, ringing in at just $122 with code HOT25 and saving you $128 off of its normal $250 price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet
Up Next

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer's plans
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
hp 14 inch chromebook amazon deal laptop
Deals

Need a laptop for school or work? This HP Chromebook is only $227 on Amazon

Chromebooks are usually less expensive than traditional laptops, which makes them an attractive pick for school and work use. An excellent option is the HP 14-Inch Chromebook, now only $230 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bose solo 5 tv soundbar walmart deal s
Deals

Enjoy immersive sound with the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, now only $199 on Walmart

Soundbars are a great way to bring music, movies, shows, and games to life. If you’re looking for a quality sound system to match your big screen, check out Bose’s Solo 5 soundbar. It's currently discounted on Walmart at $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Party with the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker for $90 less on Amazon

These days, there are so many great wireless speakers to choose from, boasting great designs and the latest in audio tech, like the JBL Xtreme. Get it on Amazon for $210 instead of its original price of $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
michael kors access smawatches amazon mk as r
Deals

Amazon offers a 43% discount on these Michael Kors Access smartwatches

A fashion-forward brand like Michael Kors sure doesn't shy away from the challenge of keeping up with the times with their own line of smartwatches. Amazon has two of the Michael Kors Access smartwatches on sale up to 43%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

The quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient cordless vacuum cleaner.  We found the best bargains on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners from Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp sprocket 2in1 photo printer deal
Deals

Best Buy snaps $60 off the HP Sprocket so you can print pictures from your phone

Make instant memories with new-found friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. Order yours from Best Buy at the discounted price of $100 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina