Valentine’s Day is right around the corner which means it is time to start thinking about a gift for your significant other. If you are looking for a present that is not the usual flowers or candy for that special someone in your life, we have a great idea. MasterClass has a deal right now on a Mexican cooking class with Gabriela Cámara that is sure to please your loved one. The best part is, you don’t even have to leave your desk to buy it. Also, it is a gift that the two of you can experience together, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about. Whether you are shopping for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day, this MasterClass is a perfect last-minute gift idea as well since it is sent directly to your inbox once it is purchased — no waiting in lines, shipping costs, or gift wrap needed.

MasterClass is an immersive online experience; it is an online class that you take with the world’s best in whatever category you choose. Instructors include Serena Williams, James Patterson, Gordon Ramsay, and more. Each class is two to five hours of video content that is split into individual courses that you can watch, and re-watch at any time. Each class also has a downloadable PDF workbook that is used as a supplement to the videos. Classes move at the pace of the student, so there is no pressure to complete a course in a specific amount of time.

Cámara is a Mexican chef, author, and restaurant owner. Most impressively, she has been a James Beard Foundation award semifinalist twice in the last three years. Also, Cámara and her staff members were the subjects of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled A Tale of Two Kitchens. Her cookbook, My Mexico City Kitchen, was published in 2019 as well.

If you’re still looking for other Valentine’s Day gift ideas, be sure to check out our buying guides for gift ideas for him and gift ideas for her. If you are a fan of tradition, we have you covered as well. These same-day delivery flower sites are sure to deliver what you need in time for the big day.

