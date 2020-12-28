  1. Deals

Protect yourself from viruses and phishing with Vipre’s security software

By

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to work from home and spend more time online than ever before, there has been a dramatic increase in cybercriminal activity, including phishing emails designed to prey on receivers’ fears concerning the pandemic itself. As such, there is no better time to take extra precautions to ensure your devices and information remain secure.

Of course, in addition to simply not opening suspicious emails, one of the best ways to protect yourself from cybercriminals is to install antivirus software — even if you’re using a Mac. But viruses aren’t the only threat. As mentioned before, phishing is a concern, as well as malware, trackers, adware, and the ever-annoying spam. Criminals may even try to access your webcam and microphone.

Sign Up at VIPRE

Vipre Security

Fortunately, you don’t have to invest a lot of money to protect yourself from virulent emails and other intrusions. Vipre offers a suite of security software options that have been praised by AV-Test, Comparitech, and Antivirus Review, among others. And with the company currently offering discounts on all three of its security options, you can spend as little as $10 depending on the level of protection you choose.

Vipre’s most basic option, Antivirus Plus, will protect you from most malicious emails. With automatic updates, it blocks 99% of viruses, malware, and ransomware. Usually priced at $35 per year, it is now only $10 for your first year, with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

The next level of protection, Advanced Security, includes all the features of Antivirus Plus and adds in anti-spam protection and a firewall to block suspicious network traffic. It normally costs $55 per year, but Vipre is taking $35 off for the first year, making it only $20. It too comes with a money-back guarantee.

Vipre’s highest level of defense, Ultimate Security has all the protection of the Advanced option with five more features, including anti-tracking, a blocker for your webcam and microphone, a scanner that checks if your information is being shared on the Dark Web, and an unlimited VPN to use with all your devices. Vipre is offering the largest discount on this premium product, with $100 knocked off its list price, making it only $40 for your first year. And, like the others, for up to 30 days, you can get your money back if you’re not satisfied.

Sign Up at VIPRE

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap Roku deals for January 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

Windows 7 vs. Windows 10

ubuntu

How to change your Yahoo password

yahoo account hack how to protect yourself on tablet 640x0

How to buy a Wi-Fi router

wireless router buying guide version 1404090000 header image

This HP Omen 15 gaming laptop is $400 cheaper at Best Buy today

HP Omen 15 review

Google Nest Doorbell just got a $50 price cut at Best Buy

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 1

Best smartphone deals for December 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Save $180 on this 50-inch QLED TV at Walmart today

TCL 5-Series (2020)

These are the best cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for December 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on held in hand

The best energy-efficient space heaters to keep you warm in December 2020

Stay warm with space heaters

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for December 2020

GoPro Hero 8 Black

The best Black Friday Nest Thermostat deals for December 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Fitnation is giving away free $100 Amex cards with purchases during the holidays

fitnation 100 amex gift card deal december 2020 ultra 2