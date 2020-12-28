With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to work from home and spend more time online than ever before, there has been a dramatic increase in cybercriminal activity, including phishing emails designed to prey on receivers’ fears concerning the pandemic itself. As such, there is no better time to take extra precautions to ensure your devices and information remain secure.

Of course, in addition to simply not opening suspicious emails, one of the best ways to protect yourself from cybercriminals is to install antivirus software — even if you’re using a Mac. But viruses aren’t the only threat. As mentioned before, phishing is a concern, as well as malware, trackers, adware, and the ever-annoying spam. Criminals may even try to access your webcam and microphone.

Vipre Security

Fortunately, you don’t have to invest a lot of money to protect yourself from virulent emails and other intrusions. Vipre offers a suite of security software options that have been praised by AV-Test, Comparitech, and Antivirus Review, among others. And with the company currently offering discounts on all three of its security options, you can spend as little as $10 depending on the level of protection you choose.

Vipre’s most basic option, Antivirus Plus, will protect you from most malicious emails. With automatic updates, it blocks 99% of viruses, malware, and ransomware. Usually priced at $35 per year, it is now only $10 for your first year, with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

The next level of protection, Advanced Security, includes all the features of Antivirus Plus and adds in anti-spam protection and a firewall to block suspicious network traffic. It normally costs $55 per year, but Vipre is taking $35 off for the first year, making it only $20. It too comes with a money-back guarantee.

Vipre’s highest level of defense, Ultimate Security has all the protection of the Advanced option with five more features, including anti-tracking, a blocker for your webcam and microphone, a scanner that checks if your information is being shared on the Dark Web, and an unlimited VPN to use with all your devices. Vipre is offering the largest discount on this premium product, with $100 knocked off its list price, making it only $40 for your first year. And, like the others, for up to 30 days, you can get your money back if you’re not satisfied.

