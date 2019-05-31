Digital Trends
Walmart drops a fantastic deal on this awesome 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

Josh Levenson
The NBA Finals have begun, so there’s no better time to upgrade to a 4K TV. Rather, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV — and that’s because one is now on sale for $500, down $200 from its usual price of $700.

To be more specific, the television on offer is a Vizio D65x-G4. But what does that mean? Well, outside the factory, that model number translates to a 65-inch TV in Vizio’s coveted D-Series, which is a favorite among the most dedicated cord cutters.

There are few TVs that offer more value in the smart department than a Vizio, with the latest models coming bundled with a slew of useful features, including the firm’s WatchFree Service — a free resource that’s home to a torrent of live TV channels.

Those searching for premium on-demand content won’t have trouble finding something to watch, either, as the 65-inch D65x-G4 comes with a Chromecast built-in for one-click access to a number of streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix.

But the reason you’re here is for the 4K screen — and it won’t disappoint. At least, that’s according to customers who purchased the television before it went on sale, and praised its crisp, clear picture and fantastic viewing angle.

As you’d expect, the D65x-G4 can run native 4K out of the box, as well as HD and Full HD in an upscaled 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also has multiformat HDR on board for drawing extra detail from what would otherwise be considered faint, low-light scenes.

If $500 is still a little too steep, Walmart has the solution: It’s teamed up with financing provider Affirm to offer its customers the chance to take that figure and stretch it over 12 months, which works out to a much more manageable $49 per month.

All hope is not lost for those looking for something a little smaller, however. Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart have taken a sledgehammer to some of their prices, kicking off fantastic deals on some of the best 4K TVs in town, which we’ve rounded up here.

Wondering what makes a great TV? Check out our buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

